ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cardiac arrest in youth sports, athletic trainers' preparedness key

MILWAUKEE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game, hospital officials and teammates said Thursday. Dr. William Knight credited the quick medical response with saving Hamlin's life. He said a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

How NFL teams will show support for Damar Hamlin this weekend

The NFL announced Friday that the league will show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18 games this weekend. Hamlin continues to make tremendous strides in his recovery. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The league...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

JJ Watt gets taxidermy badger from fan, Wisconsin alumnus tweets

MILWAUKEE - As Wisconsin Badgers alumnus J.J. Watt wrote in a tweet, he has received a lot of "wild" mail from fans over the years. A package he received Thursday, though, likely had a little added meaning. According to the defensive lineman's tweet, a fan sent him what appears to...
MADISON, WI
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy