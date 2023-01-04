Read full article on original website
Cherie Jerkins
3d ago
what is wrong with these Milwaukee people this is a horrible place to live there's nothing positive here it's very sad don't want my family or grandchildren coming here it's not safe real sad need a Marshall law in place 😢
Suspects shoot at police during chase, vehicle found abandoned in Milwaukee
A vehicle has been recovered but no suspects are in custody following a police chase and shots fired incident Friday morning.
WISN
Milwaukee Police shot at during vehicle chase
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have confirmed to 12 News that someone shot at officers during a chase Friday morning. It happened on N. 100th Street between Capitol Drive and Grantosa Drive just after 2:45 a.m. "I heard about 11 gunshots and I heard cars passing by late at night,"...
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 5 years prison, 2017 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - Jorian Bruce was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to five years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that killed a man near 51st and Chamber in Milwaukee in November 2017. According to police, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
CBS 58
Bond set at $300K for Milwaukee man charged in Christmas Eve homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres appeared in court Friday, Jan. 6. Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Danielson fired shots at...
Neighbors speak out about high speeds following a deadly crash
People on Milwaukee's north side are speaking out after a deadly crash by sharing their concerns for Good Hope Road.
WISN
Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond
MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 16-year-old fatally shot, left in vacant Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine dropping your teenage child off at a friend's house and you go to pick them up but they're not there. Then, you learn they're dead. It's exactly what happened to a Milwaukee mother last September. When you listen to Candice Dorsey describe her teenage son...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive
MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 fdl assault, high speed chase investigation
Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.
16-year-old charged in New Year's Day homicide
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a triple shooting that left one teen dead on New Year's Day.
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023
A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
