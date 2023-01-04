ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

WLTX.com

Three tornadoes touchdown in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Columbia has confirmed a third tornado that occurred in Lexington County on Wednesday. At 10:44 a.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour was tracked across central Lexington county. The National Weather Service has stated that the tornado likely began in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast where it would eventually dissipate near Greenwood Drive. The EF-0 tornado produced sporadic damage across its 2.9-mile path, such as uprooting trees and snapping large branches.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Dutch Fork running back earns Gatorade award

IRMO, S.C. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has announced Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the body found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The body was identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff, who had been missing since March 2022. The autopsy did not reveal her cause...
WLTX.com

Danny Lewis is leaving Heathwood Hall to join the Citadel staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After five seasons leading the Heathwood Hall football program, Danny Lewis is returning to the college ranks. Lewis has been named assistant head coach/tight ends coach at The Citadel which last month hired Maurice Drayton as its new head football coach. Drayton and Lewis are former colleagues at The Citadel and S.C. State. Lewis has also been an assistant coach at Benedict and Newberry College.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinatails.org

350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust

In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

