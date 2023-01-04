Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Three tornadoes touchdown in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Columbia has confirmed a third tornado that occurred in Lexington County on Wednesday. At 10:44 a.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour was tracked across central Lexington county. The National Weather Service has stated that the tornado likely began in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast where it would eventually dissipate near Greenwood Drive. The EF-0 tornado produced sporadic damage across its 2.9-mile path, such as uprooting trees and snapping large branches.
Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WLTX.com
Lexington County says tornado touched down there during severe weather outbreak
During a tornado watch, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room.
South Carolina Arby’s franchise fined nearly $48K for allowing minors to work more than allowed
The Arby's franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
WLTX.com
Dutch Fork running back earns Gatorade award
IRMO, S.C. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has announced Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
Berkeley County Warns of Phone and Email Scams
Berkeley County is issuing a public warning about phone and email scams from senders attempting to identify as Berkeley County government officials as well as employees. The post Berkeley County Warns of Phone and Email Scams appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
Josiah Thompson Is SEC Made
South Carolina football target Josiah Thompson brings both plus athleticism and an advanced understanding of his position to the field.
WIS-TV
Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the body found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The body was identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff, who had been missing since March 2022. The autopsy did not reveal her cause...
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
WLTX.com
Danny Lewis is leaving Heathwood Hall to join the Citadel staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After five seasons leading the Heathwood Hall football program, Danny Lewis is returning to the college ranks. Lewis has been named assistant head coach/tight ends coach at The Citadel which last month hired Maurice Drayton as its new head football coach. Drayton and Lewis are former colleagues at The Citadel and S.C. State. Lewis has also been an assistant coach at Benedict and Newberry College.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Comments / 0