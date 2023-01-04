Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Flu Cases Declining in Illinois as State Drops to ‘Moderate' Activity Level
While COVID cases remain a concern in Illinois, progress has been reported when it comes to quelling influenza, which is on the decline throughout the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that seasonal flu activity remains high across the U.S., but is decreasing in most areas.
