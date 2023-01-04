Record-Chronicle announces change in newsroom leadership

Buy Now The Denton Record-Chronicle building at 3555 Duchess Drive. DRC file photo

The Denton Record-Chronicle, a Denton Media Company organization, Tuesday announced the departure of its executive editor, Sean McCrory, who recently was hired as the editor in chief of the Orlando Business Journal in Florida. The Record-Chronicle‘s digital editor, Claire Williams, will replace McCrory as the top newsroom supervisor.

McCrory’s last day at the Record-Chronicle will be Jan. 13. He has led the Record-Chronicle newsroom for almost five years, during which the new organization has seen significant progress and growth as it pivoted to better serve its growing digital audience. McCrory started the newsroom down the path toward being a true digital-first news organization, and his leadership helped ensure quality news coverage through the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented.