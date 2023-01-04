Read full article on original website
Caltrans Advises Against Traveling During Upcoming Storm
Sonora, CA– Caltrans has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travel as much as possible this weekend and into early next week due to an incoming atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather, including heavy rain and mountain snow, flooding concerns, rising rivers, possible mainstem river flooding, continued wet conditions, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions, rapidly developing roadway and urban flooding, potential rock/mudslides in the foothills, and snow levels starting at around 4,000-5,500 feet.
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Impacted Brentwood TUD Customers
Sonora, CA – The water is now safe to drink for Brentwood customers impacted by the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) boil water advisory issued earlier this week. The boil notice put out on Wednesday was for customers who received water from the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant that was compromised by a main line break near Sullivan Creek on South Fork Road, causing the Lakewood Water Tank to drain. Repairs were completed that day, and then the lines were flushed, allowing for water quality samples to be taken for testing later that evening, as earlier reported here.
Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
At least 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs
The latest winter storm has brought significant flooding to lower elevations, trapping many in their homes over New Year's Eve. As of 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding.
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
Update: Stormy Weather Causing Traffic Hazards In Mother Lode
Update at 4:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting a mud/dirt/rockslide on Murphys Grade Road and Main Street In Murphys. The debris is blocking one lane of the roadway. They hope to have it cleared within the hour. Original post at 1:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA – The heavy rains and winds...
'We're on watch everyday': RV park residents in the Delta brace for more storms
WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — New Hope Landing RV Park bared the brunt of Northern California's latest atmospheric river, resulting in flooding and residents to prepare for the next series of upcoming storms. At this Walnut Grove trailer park, Sheri Schermerhorn has her pick-up packed and is ready for the...
Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely
Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
Calaveras County Water District Receives Federal and State Funding
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received some good news in the form of additional funding for two of its wastewater projects. The California State Waterboard approved CCWD’s request to increase funding from $4.75 million to $9.93 million for the consolidation of wastewater treatment facilities in West Point and Wilseyville. The project, which is 100% grant-funded and serves a designated disadvantaged community, is expected to take two years to complete. CCWD has also received a $1 million appropriation from the federal government for its Copper Cove Wastewater Reclamation Facility Improvements Project, through an Army Corps of Engineers environmental infrastructure program.
UPDATE: Auburn braces for additional incoming storms
This story was updated at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Wednesday's bomb cyclone brought high winds and precipitation to the Auburn area while local agencies worked to maintain their facilities ahead of more wet weather. As of Thursday morning, Auburn Public Works Superintendent Matt Carducci said the city fared “remarkably...
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
Storm brings lightning show, heavy rain to Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Placerville was pelted Wednesday.The downpour from the atmospheric river hit city streets, and a lightning show lit up the sky with thunder all around. Wednesday's round of heavy rain came as Main Street Auto owner Jeremy Lamberson used heavy equipment to shore up the flood damage done to his auto shop over New Year's weekend. Debris floating in Hangtown Creek knocked out part of his foundation."This is an emergency condition," Lamberson said. "A state of emergency at our business."Sandbags were a sight outside many Placerville stores, with some preparing to take extreme weather pounding again. "Bracing for more of the...
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
Heavy rain pummels county; more to come
The first of a salvo of storms set to hit Northern California over the course of a week created chaos across El Dorado County Saturday. The storm, fed by an atmospheric river passing above the state, led to flooded businesses and roads, evacuations, rockslides, sinkholes, uprooted trees and still-to-be-calculated property damage. The greater Sacramento region, including El Dorado County, was under a flood warning from the National Weather Service until Sunday evening.
Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding
PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
Update: Stuck Big Rig On HWY 4 Causing Traffic Delays
Update at 12:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that towing crews have removed a jackknifed semi that had blocked the eastbound lane of traffic along Highway 4 in the Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County and stalled traffic. Traffic is moving freely once again. See below for more details on the incident.
Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage
Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge
Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
Section Of HWY 4 To Remain Closed For Weeks
Calaveras County Line, CA — Travelers heading towards Stockton on Highway 4 will have to find an alternative route as Caltrans reports flooding has closed a section of the highway in the Farmington area. The section of roadway is between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the...
Cameron Park homes rebuilding after flood damage from New Year's storm
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — The New Year's Eve storm flooded roads in Cameron Park, forcing evacuations just days ago. Since then, companies have been getting calls for help to make these homes livable again. Neighbors in Shingle Springs have been working for days to clean up the mess from...
