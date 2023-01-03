Climate diplomacy has been more prominent in recent years as the effects of climate change have become increasingly evident sooner than many expected. This was seen in the huge global media attention focused on COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, last year, which is likely to intensify for the UN climate negotiations later this year. These talks are due to review progress, increasing pressure for stronger climate action. But as the world also grapples with an energy crisis, security of supply cannot be ignored either, something that COP28 host and major producer the United Arab Emirates will be keen to emphasize.

