Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Fuel Break-Even Prices
It is stunning to see how several energy scenarios have slashed potential gas demand in their 2022 versions compared to 2020-21. Circumstances have forced Europe to cut its reliance on Russian gas and accelerate its transition, but pain and headwinds will remain part of the equation. Record electricity prices and...
energyintel.com
Energy Equity Index Values
It is stunning to see how several energy scenarios have slashed potential gas demand in their 2022 versions compared to 2020-21. Hydrogen projects in North America focused on ammonia are overcoming the challenge of finding offtakers, a key hurdle in moving new developments forward.
energyintel.com
Levelized Cost of Energy: Regional
It is stunning to see how several energy scenarios have slashed potential gas demand in their 2022 versions compared to 2020-21. Hydrogen projects in North America focused on ammonia are overcoming the challenge of finding offtakers, a key hurdle in moving new developments forward. Wed, Jan 4, 2023. Wed, Jan...
energyintel.com
US Oil Production and Drilling Indicators
The ruling will allow Air Products to proceed with data collection for its blue hydrogen megaproject, but the case portends rising public opposition. The EU's ban on imports of Russian crude is set to boost European demand for rival Mideast grades like Iraq's Basrah Medium. Fri, Jan 6, 2023. Fri,...
energyintel.com
EU Products Ban May Impact Oil Markets More Than Price Cap
The muted reaction of both oil markets and Moscow to the EU’s price cap on Russian crude may not provide an accurate gauge of how its ban on refined products that kicks in on Feb. 5 plays out. Moscow has prohibited sales of oil that comply with the G7 price cap, while a top ranking official has said Russia may reduce production in 2023. Yet for now, oil markets are taking these developments in stride.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
energyintel.com
Europe Pushes Ahead With Russia-Fueled Energy Reset
Europe’s energy system is enduring its largest shock in recent history. In its push to end dependence on Russian energy, the bloc has already dramatically reordered its energy mix and even greater changes look inevitable as Europe’s goals to cut carbon emissions align with its urgency to reduce overall energy imports. Progress on gas substitution has been rapid and Europe's renewable build-out has reached record levels. Shifts in energy market fundamentals and increasing costs present challenges but are not insurmountable.
energyintel.com
Green Hydrogen Suppliers Find Early Buyers in Ammonia
More aspiring developers of clean hydrogen projects exist today than committed buyers. Lingering questions over production costs, transportation and distribution infrastructure and, in the case of green hydrogen, access to renewable power supplies have dissuaded many would-be offtakers from taking the plunge. Insiders say some buyers are waiting to see how the market takes shape amid so much uncertainty around future supplies, unwilling to make long-term commitments at this nascent stage.
energyintel.com
US Natgas Futures Swoon to One-Year Low
The March contract for ICE Brent fell by 12¢ to close at $78.57/bbl on Friday, while the February WTI contract edged up 10¢ to settle at $73.67/bbl. Germany could have two LNG terminals in commercial operation next week as Deutsche ReGas will officially launch its project on Jan. 14.
energyintel.com
EQT Says Gas Pneumatics Removal Will Cut Methane by 70%
EQT says it has reached an environmental milestone with the completion of its campaign to replace or retrofit all 9,000 natural gas-powered pneumatic devices with air-driven equipment in its upstream operations. Over time, the region's largest oil producers will pump more gas than they do crude, Scott Sheffield said, keeping...
energyintel.com
A Geopolitical Inflection Point
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine transformed global energy geopolitics in 2022, and will continue to cause major reverberations this year. Oil and gas will remain deeply politicized, and energy and security dynamics reshaped in the European, Asia-Pacific, Mideast and Eurasian theaters. In Ukraine itself, an extended conflict looks most likely,...
energyintel.com
Outlook: Will Nuclear Live Up to the Promise of 2022?
The coming year may show whether nuclear energy's momentum from 2022, when geopolitics underscored nuclear power's attributes as both low-carbon and a source of energy security, will result in concrete political, regulatory and commercial shifts. NUCLEAR INTELLIGENCE WEEKLY>. EDF now has 43 French reactors operating; NuScale set to increase cost...
energyintel.com
Norway, Germany Outline Hydrogen Ambitions
Norway and Germany are considering plans to build infrastructure, including a pipeline between the two countries, to ensure large-scale supply of hydrogen to Germany by 2030. Abu Dhabi's Adnoc said it will invest $15 billion in decarbonization projects by 2030. The group comprising the oil sands' largest producers will carry...
energyintel.com
Renewed Militant Attacks Could Further Delay Mozambique LNG
Renewed violence in Mozambique’s northeastern province of Cabo Delgado could further delay the start of the $20 billion, 13.12 million ton per year Mozambique LNG project, led by TotalEnergies, which has been under force majeure since April 2021. European gas prices bounced back from a 15-month low, with the...
energyintel.com
High Stakes for Climate Diplomacy
Climate diplomacy has been more prominent in recent years as the effects of climate change have become increasingly evident sooner than many expected. This was seen in the huge global media attention focused on COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, last year, which is likely to intensify for the UN climate negotiations later this year. These talks are due to review progress, increasing pressure for stronger climate action. But as the world also grapples with an energy crisis, security of supply cannot be ignored either, something that COP28 host and major producer the United Arab Emirates will be keen to emphasize.
energyintel.com
LNG Market Indicators
Germany could have two LNG terminals in commercial operation next week as Deutsche ReGas will officially launch its project on Jan. 14. Over time, the region's largest oil producers will pump more gas than they do crude, Scott Sheffield said, keeping regional prices deflated. Fri, Jan 6, 2023. Fri, Jan...
energyintel.com
Biden Names New FERC Chair
The UK major said Wednesday that it plans on spending $2.4 billion on its onshore oil and gas operations in the US this year, mostly in Texas. A US battery executive says an emphasis on advanced batteries could help the country regain competitive ground in EVs and avoid overreliance on China.
energyintel.com
European Gas Prices Rebound From 15-Month Low
The front-month Dutch TTF gas futures contract bounced back from a 15-month low on Thursday. The rally was driven by lower pipeline flows from Russia and Algeria and fears that lower prices could erode Europe's LNG imports. Abu Dhabi's Adnoc said it will invest $15 billion in decarbonization projects by...
energyintel.com
Natural Gas Weekly Spot Prices
Over time, the region's largest oil producers will pump more gas than they do crude, Scott Sheffield said, keeping regional prices deflated. The ruling will allow Air Products to proceed with data collection for its blue hydrogen megaproject, but the case portends rising public opposition. "Any potential late-winter cold spike...
Comments / 0