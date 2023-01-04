Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin injury helps teach elementary students lessons in kindness
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) -- We have seen support for Damar Hamlin from people all over the country, but even the youngest in our community want to show they care. Students at Ridgeway Elementary in Hamilton say it has been hard to process and think about what happened to Hamlin on Monday. So their principal and teachers stepped up to teach them an important lesson they cannot get from a textbook.
