247Sports

USF RB Brian Battie expected to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

USF running back Brian Battie is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Bulls247 can independently confirm. He'll leave Tampa with at least one year of eligibility remaining with a possible second if he were to use the COVID-19 'Bonus Season' as provided by the NCAA. Battie exits the USF...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF football facility receives name after $5.1 million gift

The University of South Florida’s much anticipated Indoor Performance Facility (IPF) officially has a name following a special Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. The board unanimously agreed to name the recently completed project the Porter Family Indoor Practice Facility. Jay Stroman, CEO of the USF Foundation, said the naming opportunity arose last year when J.D. Porter donated $5.1 million to the university.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Football coach retires after 52 years at Lakeland High School

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — After 52 years of coaching the Lakeland Dreadnaughts football team, Bill Castle is retiring. In 1976, Castle was promoted to head coach. Since then, the school has seen a record of 473-98, making Castle the all-time winningest football coach in the state of Florida. The Lakeland High School Athletic Department said […]
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare

Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pair of large Tampa-area accounting firms announce merger

Spoor Bunch Franz, one of the region's largest accounting firms, has merged with Westbay CPAs. Financial terms of the deal, which took effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, one of the state’s top firms specializing in forensic accounting and business valuation, "broadens SBF’s capabilities while bringing together two firms that already had a number of clients in common," according to a statement. The move will also add a Clearwater office for SBF, which already has its headquarters in St. Petersburg and an office in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell

ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
247Sports

