7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221Modern GlobeTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brandon
Brandon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brandon.
995qyk.com
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Race track, private garages among features of new Tampa complex
When looking for a new area to build The Motor Enclave, Brad Oleshansky says a computer program picked Tampa because of its huge car scene.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Tampa Internation Airport announces winner of ‘wildly popular’ name the flamingo contest
Tampa International Airport is set to announce the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City
The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of large Tampa-area accounting firms announce merger
Spoor Bunch Franz, one of the region's largest accounting firms, has merged with Westbay CPAs. Financial terms of the deal, which took effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, one of the state’s top firms specializing in forensic accounting and business valuation, "broadens SBF’s capabilities while bringing together two firms that already had a number of clients in common," according to a statement. The move will also add a Clearwater office for SBF, which already has its headquarters in St. Petersburg and an office in Tampa.
The Weekly Challenger
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell
ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency. Owners Marco and Brittany Orefice refuse to skimp on the good cheese.
Florida teacher stuck in airport texts phone numbers on luggage to reunite travelers with missing bags
A Tampa teacher turned into a Christmas angel after helping holiday travelers reunite with their lost-luggage amid flight cancellations.
Missing Tampa woman found safe, police say
Authorities have located a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Tampa on Thursday.
247Sports
