San Diego, CA

Laist.com

Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

High surf warnings and pier closures follow San Diego storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A winter storm swept across the west coast in the first week of the new year, 2023, putting California in a state of emergency and bringing hope of an end to the years-long drought. High surf warnings and pier closures followed heavy rain on Dec....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

West Coast Could Face Near-Hurricane-Force Winds During Bomb Cyclone

Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

DANGEROUS STORMS SET TO BUFFET REGION, WEATHER SERVICES ISSUES RARE HIGH SURF ADVISORY

January 4, 2023 (San Diego) – A series of powerful Pacific Storms and atmospheric rivers are set to douse our region starting tomorrow morning, as well as most other areas of California. The National Weather Service issued a rare high surf warning; waves up to 13 feet are forecast along San Diego beaches, along with coastal and urban flooding possible. High tide Thursday will be in the mid-afternoon, when marine hazards will be significant. The public is advised to avoid all area beaches and boaters should stay off the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Gas prices up in San Diego due to winter weather across U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans watched gas prices slowly climb back up in the first days of January, 2023, after a steady decrease in the last months of 2022. This increase was in part due to the winter storm that swept across the U.S. over Christmas. This halted some supply chains.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego city crews close Ocean Beach pier as storm rolls in

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Even in the dark, you could tell the waves had a little bit of kick Thursday morning as a storm rolled into the San Diego area. The storm is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and large waves reaching up to 10 to 16 feet. And it’s those waves that City crews have been watching which ultimately led to the decision to close the Ocean Beach Pier.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf Digest

Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever

On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

