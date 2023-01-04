Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
Laist.com
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Winter storm to batter San Diego with heavy rain, high winds
A strong Pacific storm is moving into San Diego, bringing strong winds and heavy rains during the morning commute, the possibility of power outages and raising high surf warnings in coastal areas.
kusi.com
High surf warnings and pier closures follow San Diego storm
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A winter storm swept across the west coast in the first week of the new year, 2023, putting California in a state of emergency and bringing hope of an end to the years-long drought. High surf warnings and pier closures followed heavy rain on Dec....
North County hit with heavy showers, wind during storm
North County was hit with heavy showers and wind as a storm rolled through San Diego County Thursday.
West Coast Could Face Near-Hurricane-Force Winds During Bomb Cyclone
Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.
eastcountymagazine.org
DANGEROUS STORMS SET TO BUFFET REGION, WEATHER SERVICES ISSUES RARE HIGH SURF ADVISORY
January 4, 2023 (San Diego) – A series of powerful Pacific Storms and atmospheric rivers are set to douse our region starting tomorrow morning, as well as most other areas of California. The National Weather Service issued a rare high surf warning; waves up to 13 feet are forecast along San Diego beaches, along with coastal and urban flooding possible. High tide Thursday will be in the mid-afternoon, when marine hazards will be significant. The public is advised to avoid all area beaches and boaters should stay off the water.
NBC San Diego
Track the Rain in San Diego With NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 Radar
When rain hits the region, NBC 7's First Alert team of meteorologists tracks the storm to bring you the most accurate weather forecast in San Diego County. Use the First Alert Doppler 7 Radar below to track the storm in real-time and to see its future path.
fox5sandiego.com
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
kusi.com
Gas prices up in San Diego due to winter weather across U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans watched gas prices slowly climb back up in the first days of January, 2023, after a steady decrease in the last months of 2022. This increase was in part due to the winter storm that swept across the U.S. over Christmas. This halted some supply chains.
San Diego Channel
San Diego city crews close Ocean Beach pier as storm rolls in
OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Even in the dark, you could tell the waves had a little bit of kick Thursday morning as a storm rolled into the San Diego area. The storm is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and large waves reaching up to 10 to 16 feet. And it’s those waves that City crews have been watching which ultimately led to the decision to close the Ocean Beach Pier.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
Golf Digest
Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever
On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
kusi.com
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
Tree falls onto Vista street during rainstorm
A tree toppled onto Melrose Way in Vista early Thursday morning during heavy rain and winds in the area.
