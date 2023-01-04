ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

There’s an easier way to get around Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a local hospital in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds. JSO says the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his lower extremities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop

Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
