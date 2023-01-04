Read full article on original website
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
JSO responds to bank robbery in Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday. Police say the incident happened 1600 N Main Street. This story will be updated as First Coast News gets more information.
There’s an easier way to get around Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
First Coast News
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a local hospital in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds. JSO says the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his lower extremities.
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop
Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
Suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday afternoon. JSO reports that around 3:45 p.m. a person entered the Wells Fargo at 6th Street and Main St. in Springfield. The suspect reportedly approached the teller counter and handed a note...
JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
Jacksonville business donating time, labor to funeral reception for family who lost loved ones in murder-suicide
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A family is being embraced by their community less than a week after tragedy claimed two lives. A Nocatee family lost a father and daughter in a murder suicide. Residents and businesses are stepping up to help. It’s been almost one week since police...
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
Residents near Mayport Road call it a 'food desert' because of lack of grocers
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Those living and working near Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach call it a 'food desert' because of the lack of grocery stores in the area. Other than the Mayport Naval Station Commissary, which provides groceries to military members and their families, there is not another store, making it difficult to shop without reliable transportation.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man unaware catalytic converter was stolen narrowly escapes fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park business owner wants to see harsher penalties against people prosecuted for stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles after a pickup truck went up in flames with her husband inside because of the damage done to the truck during the crime. Kim Stanley,...
Blight Abatement Unit hopes to help clean up Jacksonville eyesores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a unit dedicated to the goal of cleaning up the city and holding property owners accountable who aren’t keeping their properties in good shape. The 'Blight Abatement Unit' will help monitor blight in the form of abandoned buildings, parking lots...
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
Serving Jacksonville's senior citizens, one meal at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and their fans hope they're celebrating a win Saturday night, but there is guaranteed to be a celebration at halftime of the game. A local program called Meals on Wings will take center stage during the biggest Jaguars game in five years. It's a...
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Your chance to win an incredible concert experience with Carrie Underwood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Put on your best denim and shine your rhinestones. Eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and multiple ACM and CMA Award-winning country music superstar Carrie Underwood is bringing The Denim and Rhinestones Tour with special guest Jimmie Allen to Jacksonville Feb. 6, 2023. First Coast News is the...
City of Jacksonville issues 11 citation violations for Miramar Apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of the Miramar Apartments is in hot water again, after the city of Jacksonville inspected their property last Friday and issued citations. This is a story that we first told you about in late November after residents say they were facing several issues inside of their apartments.
News4Jax.com
Woman hit by SUV while changing tire on Mathews Bridge receiving intensive care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville woman said Thursday that their loved one is receiving intensive care after she was hit by an SUV while trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the Mathews Bridge. The crash happened Tuesday morning, when much of the...
Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
First Coast News
