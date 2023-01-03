ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Darlene E. Brehm Sexton

Darlene E. Brehm Sexton, 96, passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor on Dec. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 6, 1926, at the farm outside Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Myrle (Strole) Reed. She was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Tjemsland, and three brothers: Eldon, Wayne and Lowell Reed, and their spouses.
NAVARRE, KS
WIBW

Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re hungry for some home local breakfast head on to downtown Manhattan to The Chef. The Chef reopened in 2008 after being closed for a couple of decades as they wanted to make it a friendly spot to come and enjoy some homemade breakfast.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center

Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
SALINA, KS
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Connell, Paige Ashley; 29; McPherson. CHARGES REQUESTED: Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowboys return to action with loss against St. Mary’s Academy

After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.
ABILENE, KS
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina

A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested

A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve. Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

USD 383 School Board considering to extend pandemic plan

The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider possibly extending the current version of its pandemic response plan through the end of the current school year, when it meets tonight at the Robinson Education Center. Agenda documents state the district would continue to utilize its “Test to Know” program for students and...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal

With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.

On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
SALINA, KS

