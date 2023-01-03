Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Darlene E. Brehm Sexton
Darlene E. Brehm Sexton, 96, passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor on Dec. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 6, 1926, at the farm outside Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Myrle (Strole) Reed. She was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Tjemsland, and three brothers: Eldon, Wayne and Lowell Reed, and their spouses.
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re hungry for some home local breakfast head on to downtown Manhattan to The Chef. The Chef reopened in 2008 after being closed for a couple of decades as they wanted to make it a friendly spot to come and enjoy some homemade breakfast.
Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center
Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness
Three Kansans familiar with mental health challenges facing farmers and ranchers share insights into getting help and overcoming lingering stigma. The post Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Connell, Paige Ashley; 29; McPherson. CHARGES REQUESTED: Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowboys return to action with loss against St. Mary’s Academy
After the holiday break, the Abilene Cowboys returned to basketball action at home on Tuesday evening and lost to the St. Mary’s Academy Crusaders 53-43. St. Mary’s Academy now 5-2 on the season is located in St. Mary’s, Kansas. They are a private Catholic school that is not a member of KSHSAA.
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
ksal.com
New Year, New Traffic Laws? Salina Man Arrested
A Salina resident was taken into custody shortly after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way down Ohio on New Year’s Eve. Salina Police were called at 6:50 AM on December 31st after a concerned onlooker noticed a 2007 Mercury Milan allegedly driving erratically in the area of Ohio and Cloud. The driver is said to have been going southbound in the northbound lanes. The caller also reported that when the driver turned into the Jimmy John’s parking lot in the 1600 block of South Ohio, they drove over the curb and allegedly nearly struck another vehicle.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
This little piggy is in training: Abilene couple trains mini pig to be therapy animal
Tom Hanks, Hank for short, is a needy little pig. “It’s like having a newborn baby,” said Sarah Vidler, who brought the American mini pig to her Abilene home about six months ago.
WIBW
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
1350kman.com
USD 383 School Board considering to extend pandemic plan
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider possibly extending the current version of its pandemic response plan through the end of the current school year, when it meets tonight at the Robinson Education Center. Agenda documents state the district would continue to utilize its “Test to Know” program for students and...
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
1350kman.com
Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal
With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
WIBW
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year, Manhattan teenager Wyatt Henton was all set to enlist in the Air Force right after finishing his senior year of high school. Until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident two days after he graduated. “I was a passenger in my...
ksal.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.
On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
