Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, Texas, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin A Texas attorney who once prosecuted domestic violence cases was allegedly killed by her husband on New Year's Day, multiple outlets report. Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin, 58, on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Hood County Sheriff's Office. Details surrounding the former prosecutor's...
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Richland Hills police held a new conference Wednesday to share new details about the investigation into a grandfather arrested in the New Year's Day fatal stabbing of his 8-year-old grandson. Richland Hills Police Chief Kim Sylvester said she hopes to hand over the case to...
The husband of a former Texas domestic violence prosecutor has been charged with killing her on New Year’s Day. Jeffrey McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was booked into the Hood County Jail on Sunday on a charge of first-degree felony murder. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds identified the victim as McLaughlin’s wife, Venisa McLaughlin, but declined to disclose any details concerning the circumstances surrounding her death. The sheriff told Hood County News that his detectives were “still actively investigating” the case and going over evidence. Hood County Attorney Matt Mills said that Venisa McLaughlin worked in his office as an assistant county attorney handling protective...
A young child was stabbed by his own grandfather.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. On New Year's Day, a man from North Texas was arrested and charged with killing his 8-year-old grandson. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills and was reported to police through a 911 call at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The motive for the stabbing is currently under investigation.
A grandfather allegedly stabbed his 8-year-old grandson to death at a north Texas home just hours into the New Year, according to local cops. Phillip Hughes, 62, was arrested early Sunday after police found the young boy dead when they responded to a reported stabbing around 7:50 a.m., Richland Hills police said. Hughes was taken into custody without incident and was being held on capital murder charges while he waits for his arraignment. The investigation is ongoing, but police said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the young boy’s fatal stabbing. Further details were not released by authorities Sunday afternoon including a possible motive in the heartbreaking case. “The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by the senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” the department said in a statement. Richland Hills is a small city of more than 8,000 that is roughly 30 miles from Dallas.
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day. Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond. According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him. "It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother. She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives...
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two drivers got into a shootout after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth, and of them was killed. Police say the other driver was detained at the scene Tuesday afternoon by Dick's Sporting Goods at Alliance Town Center at I-35W and Heritage Trace Parkway. Police will...
