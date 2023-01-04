Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Detroit News
Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side
A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
Prosecutors: Detroit man who fired shot through undercover Dearborn officer's hoodie used police scanner during crime
Eshaun Blanding of Detroit is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a police scanner during a felony, for allegedly opening fire on undercover Dearborn police officers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after series of thefts in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A suspected catalytic converter thief was arrested after a series of thefts in Macomb County. Roseville officials said they received several reports from residents in December that catalytic converters were being stolen from vehicles. Surveillance video helped authorities identify a black GMC Yukon as the vehicle being used by the thieves.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state.
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
fox2detroit.com
Warren police dashcam video shows cruiser did not hit bystander's car during chase
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department says it did not cause a crash that injured an innocent man and his son during a pursuit - but the suspect did. On Thursday it released dashcam video to confirm it. On Monday suspect Willie Lee Allen crashed in the...
candgnews.com
Police continue to search for leads in murders
MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day. A BMW 3-Series sedan believed to be involved in the crash was also found at a home not far from the crash scene in Oakland County.
16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Detroit News
Teen dead, 11-year-old wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side
A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
Fox News
923K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3