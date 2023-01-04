ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side

A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
ClickOnDetroit.com

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after series of thefts in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A suspected catalytic converter thief was arrested after a series of thefts in Macomb County. Roseville officials said they received several reports from residents in December that catalytic converters were being stolen from vehicles. Surveillance video helped authorities identify a black GMC Yukon as the vehicle being used by the thieves.
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
candgnews.com

Police continue to search for leads in murders

MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Detroit News

Teen dead, 11-year-old wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side

A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.
Fox News

