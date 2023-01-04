ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day, Buckeyes Land Commitment From Top-Ranked Transfer Safety

Ohio State fans have been searching for any semblance of good news since their Peach Bowl loss to Georgia on Saturday.

This Tuesday afternoon, the Buckeyes finally received it.

Ja'Had Carter, a former safety at Syracuse, announced his commitment to Ohio State today on Twitter .

247Sports ' top-ranked safety in the transfer portal, Carter will join a Buckeye defense desperately seeking playmakers on that side of the football.

Ja'Had Carter was listed as a three-star safety in the class of 2020 and was ranked as the No. 2 prep recruit overall.

He committed to Syracuse on February 5th, 2020 and spent his first three collegiate seasons in the Orange secondary.

After a stellar true freshman campaign where Carter logged two interceptions and a fumble recovery, his second college season in 2021 saw the safety's numbers drop significantly before improving once again this year.

In 12 games with Syracuse this season, Carter nabbed three interceptions, recovered a fumble (which he took back for a touchdown), and defended three passes.

For his efforts, Carter was named a Freshman All-American in 2020 and was an All-ACC honorable mention at the safety position this past year.

The Buckeyes will certainly be hoping for the 2020 and 2022 ball-hawking version of Carter as they're expected to lose at least two starters in their safety room this offseason.

Ronnie Hickman is set to enter the NFL Draft this spring and Tanner McCalister has used up all of his collegiate eligibility.

While Buckeye head coach Ryan Day hasn't confirmed his team's plans for Carter just yet, it appears likely that he'll slide right into the nickel safety position in Jim Knowles' defense.

Ohio State will open their 2023 campaign on the road next September against Indiana.

