Puyallup, WA

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
NEWStalk 870

What Initially Led Authorities to Locating U of Idaho Killer?

It took a lot of hard work, cross-referencing, and searching. But what first led authorities on the right path was vehicle movement. Idaho murder suspect drove past scene of crime multiple times. Remember the white Hyundai Elantra police said they were looking for? Information, via the Associated Press and MyNorthwest.com,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXL

When States Legalize Hard Drugs, Bystanders Get Hurt

I’ve been wondering what it will take to convince Oregon and Washington of the insanity of the two states legalizing hard drug use and possession. Maybe this will do the trick. When a crazed drug user chews off part of the face of a 78 year old man waiting...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Blood trail leads Seattle police to shooting victim

SEATTLE — A trail of blood led Seattle police officers to a man who had been shot in the leg in the Miller Park neighborhood. At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of gunshots in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week. According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Missing Indigenous Women & People Cold Case Unit Created in WA

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with legislators to propose legislation creating a Cold Case Investigations Unit focused on solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. An interim report was released last year after Ferguson convened the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force. It used a framework adopted by the Washington State Legislature, in partnership with Native activists, advocates, and tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON STATE
