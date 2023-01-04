ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

People’s City Mission starting drug relapse program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The People’s City Mission is launching a new program to help people suffering from drug relapse. The program is scheduled to start on Jan. 16. The goal is to provide anyone a space to live and work on their recovery, especially those worried about relapsing or who’ve already relapsed and want help.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed By Woman He Met On Facebook

A Lincoln man called police just before 11:00 Thursday morning to say he was robbed inside his home near 10th and C Street by two women, including one he had met on Facebook. “She agreed to visit him at his home a short time later,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “When the victim arrived at his home, he observed the.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha bicyclist dies Friday night after being struck by USPS vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night. At 6:45 p.m., authorities responded to a reported pedestrian struck by a United States Postal Service vehicle near Saddlecreek Road and California Street. Officials said the driver of the USPS truck hit...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Facebook scams draining wallets and reputations

Bennington Fire is adding nine paid firefighters to the force to shorten response times.
BENNINGTON, NE
WOWT

Plattsmouth man burned; home a total loss

A scam making the rounds on Facebook is draining wallets -- and reputations.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Student allegedly cuts, injures two others at Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a high school cutting that resulted in two students getting injured. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a cutting where two students got injured at Burke High School. OPD said that around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty school resource...
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

Multiple Palermos Receive FBI Attention In Omaha

An Omaha police officer whose home was searched by FBI agents last month is filing for retirement. Officer Johnny Palermo had been placed on paid administrative leave amid concerns that the Police Athletics for Community Engagement charity group was used for criminal activity. Agents at the same time searched the house of City Council member Vinny Palermo while he was serving as the acting mayor. The two Palmeros are not related. The Omaha Police Department says it is seeking to revoke Johnny Palermo's law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission. He is a twenty-year veteran of the force.
OMAHA, NE

