Several North Dakota Schools and Universities to receive total of $4.86 million for mental health services

Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Burgum appoints advisory committee to distribute funds from settlements with opioid manufacturers
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum Friday issued an executive order creating an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee to receive and distribute funds received under settlement agreements and recommend how they should be used by local governments. The state has entered into 11 settlement agreements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors...
wdayradionow.com
Burgum working on recruiting people to move to North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's population is growing and so is its need for workers. The latest estimate for the Peace Garden State is just under 780-thousand. This week, Governor Doug Burgum noted that if every person on unemployment and every college graduate took up work in the state there would still be thousands of jobs to fill.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota oil industry executive calls study linking flaring with respiratory health issues "non-scientific"
(Fargo, ND) -- The president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is refuting a study which concludes that gas flaring in western North Dakota is causing heath problems for those who live near oil rigs. "This is a non-scientific study that does not take into account any of the factors...
Minot man becomes third Master Code Professional in North Dakota
DeGroot is the third certified Master Code Professional in the state.
boreal.org
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
wdayradionow.com
Corporate Farming Bill back on the table in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leaders are putting focus back on growing livestock operations in the state. While among the country's leaders in the farming industry, North Dakota is middle of the pack when it comes to cattle and calves on feed. Both chambers and the governor are committed to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
The philanthropist giving away millions in North Dakota
To kick off 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. People love to read positive and uplifting stories that may inspire them.
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
livability.com
Why Veterans Love North Dakota
Ample employment, secondary education, accessible VA health care and plentiful outdoor recreation make North Dakota the place to be. Whether you’re active military or a transitioning veteran, you’ll find endless opportunities and assistance in North Dakota. And you’ll be in good company — 9% of North Dakota’s homes are occupied by veterans.
livability.com
Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too
Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
Will the city step up and take care of any wrongdoing?
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Gambling, State of the State, the new legislative session, and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller
MINOT, N.D. — Tammy Miller went from being the CEO of a major, Fargo-based corporation, to the COO of Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration, and now to Burgum’s lieutenant governor, tasked with presiding over the state senate this legislative session. She joined this episode of Plain Talk to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller on new appointment: "drinking from the firehose"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller talks about her first couple of days on the job. "I only received the appointment just less than three weeks ago, so all-new, drinking from the fire hose, spending a lot of time with 'leg council', senate leaders, the senate staff," said Miller.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
The county with the least population in North Dakota is one of the smallest in the nation.
voiceofalexandria.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
KNOX News Radio
Burgum calls for tax relief, infrastructure investment in State of State
With North Dakota’s financial picture in good shape Governor Doug Burgum says it’s time to make strategic investments in the state’s future. During his State of the State message today (Tuesday) Burgum says that includes efforts to further diversify the economy…invest in infrastructure…education…support research…and improve government services.
How to help if someone is experiencing cardiac arrest
If chest compressions aren't performed before help arrives, the person's chance of survival decreases by 11% per minute.
Farmland: Selling and buying Agriculture land in North Dakota
However, if you are a new and young farmer looking to start your own farm you may face some obstacles. One such obstacle you may face is evening finding the proper land in the first place.
keyzradio.com
North Dakota Is Ready For Another Lottery Jackpot
All eyes are on the Mega Millions Lottery prize on Friday night! A drawing for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is planned for Friday night. This is the most recent prize available for grabs. The award is the sixth-largest in American history. That comes after a player in California won a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot less than two months ago. In 2021 and 2022, players won lottery prizes totaling more than $1 billion.
Comments / 0