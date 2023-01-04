ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Several North Dakota Schools and Universities to receive total of $4.86 million for mental health services

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Burgum appoints advisory committee to distribute funds from settlements with opioid manufacturers

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum Friday issued an executive order creating an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee to receive and distribute funds received under settlement agreements and recommend how they should be used by local governments. The state has entered into 11 settlement agreements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Burgum working on recruiting people to move to North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's population is growing and so is its need for workers. The latest estimate for the Peace Garden State is just under 780-thousand. This week, Governor Doug Burgum noted that if every person on unemployment and every college graduate took up work in the state there would still be thousands of jobs to fill.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Corporate Farming Bill back on the table in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leaders are putting focus back on growing livestock operations in the state. While among the country's leaders in the farming industry, North Dakota is middle of the pack when it comes to cattle and calves on feed. Both chambers and the governor are committed to...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
livability.com

Why Veterans Love North Dakota

Ample employment, secondary education, accessible VA health care and plentiful outdoor recreation make North Dakota the place to be. Whether you’re active military or a transitioning veteran, you’ll find endless opportunities and assistance in North Dakota. And you’ll be in good company — 9% of North Dakota’s homes are occupied by veterans.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
livability.com

Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Burgum calls for tax relief, infrastructure investment in State of State

With North Dakota’s financial picture in good shape Governor Doug Burgum says it’s time to make strategic investments in the state’s future. During his State of the State message today (Tuesday) Burgum says that includes efforts to further diversify the economy…invest in infrastructure…education…support research…and improve government services.
keyzradio.com

North Dakota Is Ready For Another Lottery Jackpot

All eyes are on the Mega Millions Lottery prize on Friday night! A drawing for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is planned for Friday night. This is the most recent prize available for grabs. The award is the sixth-largest in American history. That comes after a player in California won a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot less than two months ago. In 2021 and 2022, players won lottery prizes totaling more than $1 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy