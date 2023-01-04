ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By “Concerned Citizen”: Report

Clark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a “concerned citizen and family friend” who believes in his innocence. After multiple attempts to get out of jail, Patrick Clark has been released on bond. He is the chief suspect in the murder of Takeoff, and it was expected that Clark wouldn’t be able to make bail. Initially set at $2 million, the bond was later lowered to $1 million. Days ago, it was announced that Clark made bond and would find freedom once again, but questions were raised regarding who put up the bill.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring

A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
SPRING, TX

