FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
cw39.com
Man shoots mother, kills her boyfriend in shooting in west Houston, police says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An adult son has shot his mother and fatally shot her boyfriend in an overnight shooting on Thursday morning in west Houston, police said. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Eldridge Parkway and found two people, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
Driver's bond raised to $2.25M after 3-year-old dies and charges upgraded in Spring hit-and-run
Rosendo Gaeta's charges were upgraded after the 3-year-old boy died from his injuries on Thursday. He's accused of driving while intoxicated and running off.
16-year-old turns himself in after man fatally shot during alleged NE Houston drug deal, police say
Investigators said the 16-year-old suspect turned himself in and is charged with murder after a 19-year-old was shot and killed during the narcotics transaction.
Man accused of killing 6-year-old boy while driving drunk actually had 0.00 BAC
Criminal charges for a man accused of driving drunk when he hit 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck and killed him have been dropped.
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
Hit-and-run crash suspect to be charged with intoxication manslaughter after 3-year-old dies: Pct. 4
The 3-year-old was left fighting for his life after the crash. But in a later update, authorities said he had died as a result of his injuries.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By “Concerned Citizen”: Report
Clark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a “concerned citizen and family friend” who believes in his innocence. After multiple attempts to get out of jail, Patrick Clark has been released on bond. He is the chief suspect in the murder of Takeoff, and it was expected that Clark wouldn’t be able to make bail. Initially set at $2 million, the bond was later lowered to $1 million. Days ago, it was announced that Clark made bond and would find freedom once again, but questions were raised regarding who put up the bill.
Click2Houston.com
Taco shop customer fatally shoots armed robber, returns money to fellow victims before fleeing scene, police say
HOUSTON – Houston Police want to question a man who shot and killed a robber inside a taco shop in southwest Houston late Thursday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Ranchito #4 Taqueria in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road at around 11 p.m.
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Houston back in December. Derek Sam Anderson has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Joshua Davis. On Dec. 7, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting...
Trae Tha Truth's attorney says they do not expect special treatment in assault case
HOUSTON — Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth appeared in court Friday morning in connection with assault charges involving another rapper Z-Ro stemming from an incident in August. Trae Tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier O. Thompson, was charged with assault on Dec. 27 and is out on bond.
Click2Houston.com
12-year-old girl shot multiple times by celebratory gunfire at New Year’s festivities in SW Houston
HOUSTON – When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, joy and excitement filled the Bellfort Village apartments complex. But one family who was there is now speaking out about the danger they say was also lurking in the crowd and almost cost them their loved one’s precious life.
Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say
According to HPD, the man was transported in critical condition but later died at the hospital. A possible suspect has been reportedly detained.
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
Click2Houston.com
Trae Tha Truth appears in court on assault charges; lawyer questions Z-Ro’s motives in highly publicized case
HOUSTON – Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth appeared in a Harris County courthouse Friday morning for a preliminary hearing on assault charges. The philanthropist, whose real name is Frazier Thompson, is accused of attacking another rapper, Z-Ro, outside a downtown Houston restaurant last August. Z-Ro said Trae “sucker punched”...
Click2Houston.com
Video shows 2 men threatening employees during robbery at NW Houston fast food restaurant, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an aggravated robbery of a northwest Houston fast food restaurant has been released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify the suspects involved. On Sept. 25, around 11 p.m., police said two men walked into the business, located...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring
A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
Widow says suspect posing as utility worker killed husband for $400 during Richmond pharmacy robbery
The victim's widow said her husband threw himself on the suspect and tried to get the gun from him to save them, "You took someone's husband, kids' dad, or a mother's son for $400."
