ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Recruiting, retaining teachers top priority for SC education leaders

By Jason Raven
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuUzB_0k2VYjFQ00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — When students in South Carolina returned to school in the fall, there were more than 1400 vacant teaching positions.

The data comes from the Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement (CERRA).

Education leaders in the state say right now there is a sense of urgency to address the recruitment and retention of quality teachers.

Tuesday in downtown Columbia the SC Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force met for a second time. Soon-to-be State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver spoke to the task force.

Superintendent-Elect Weaver said the task force has a ‘tremendous opportunity’.

She told task members to ‘think big and bold’. “The way we have been preparing teachers, the way we have structured our system, may have worked 100 years ago but it’s not sufficient for the realities of today,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the task force should consider two things: the power of mentorship and leadership.

Former state Superintendent Dr. Barbara Nielsen is the chair of the 17-member task force. She said having everybody in the same room to work on this issue is important.

She said the full task force will meet monthly with the committees meeting more regularly.

The task force has until the end of May to finalize recommendations for state lawmakers.

Comments / 1

deeznuts1984
2d ago

Here’s an idea….a controversial one because I know how much the south loves paying their public servants next to nothing, and would pay them nothing if they could get away with it ….but maybe consider, oh I don’t know…paying teachers a livable wage? Their pay here is an absolute joke

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC governor's budget seeks pay bumps to shore up workforce

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to increase 2022's record amount of capital investment and offset shortages across workforces like education and law enforcement, according to the budget request he released Friday. The proposal is just a first step. Lawmakers will soon begin writing and approving a spending plan when...
GEORGIA STATE
WMBF

‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
golaurens.com

South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kool1027.com

SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant

SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Lowcountry woman shares her ‘difficult abortion decision’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been a little over nine months since Lowcountry native Jill Hartle found out she was pregnant. Now, she should be celebrating the birth of her first child. However, with a severe birth defect that would have ultimately led to her child’s death, she remains...
WASHINGTON STATE
WXII 12

South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

Editor's Note: Video from Nov. 2022 features two charged after marijuana discovered in truck. The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
constructiondive.com

Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction

Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy