UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle Friday night. Deputies say witnesses told them shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and that a silver Honda Accord was seen turning onto Broadway from Spike Street when the shots were fired. The Honda Accord headed south on Broadway before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole and a parked box truck.

MACON, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO