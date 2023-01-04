ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man dead after shooting, crash on Broadway Friday night

UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle Friday night. Deputies say witnesses told them shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and that a silver Honda Accord was seen turning onto Broadway from Spike Street when the shots were fired. The Honda Accord headed south on Broadway before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole and a parked box truck.
MACON, GA
Albany Herald

North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges

MACON – A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: 26-year-old man dies after shooting, car crash on Broadway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car in the 2800-block of Broadway Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. about a car wreck. Witnesses say shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and a car was seen turning onto Broadway, losing control and crashing into a pole and a parked box truck.
MACON, GA
wfxg.com

Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night

UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash

MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy