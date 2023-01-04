Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man dead after shooting, crash on Broadway Friday night
UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle Friday night. Deputies say witnesses told them shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and that a silver Honda Accord was seen turning onto Broadway from Spike Street when the shots were fired. The Honda Accord headed south on Broadway before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole and a parked box truck.
Albany Herald
North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges
MACON – A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
wgxa.tv
Three people, including child, shot in separate incidents in first three days of the year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people, including one child, were shot in separate incidents in the first three days of the New Year. On December 2nd, 49-year-old Stephanie Cates was leaving her Villa Esta Avenue home for her sister's house in Lizella to teach an online English class. As she...
41nbc.com
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
UPDATE: 26-year-old man dies after shooting, car crash on Broadway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car in the 2800-block of Broadway Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. about a car wreck. Witnesses say shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and a car was seen turning onto Broadway, losing control and crashing into a pole and a parked box truck.
wfxg.com
Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WMAZ
Man found shot alongside road in east Macon, Bibb Sheriff's Office determined as a suicide
MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The man was found along Haywood Road and Merriwood Drive near Shurling Drive. Jones said he was shot in the head. Deputy coroner Lonnie...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
41nbc.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
'We wanted Macon to feel honored through their people': Couple brings community together through beard love
MACON, Ga. — Throw your razors away and let your beards grow. One Macon couple has created a community group that embraces beards and those behind them. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha met up with them to see how they've grown their brand and community. Ben and Ashah Smith are trying...
WMAZ
Houston County boy who beat leukemia surprised with national championship tickets
Kyler Pike was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He's been in remission for two years. With the help of Team Impact, they gave him a big surprise.
Warner Robins salon owner marks 58 years of cutting hair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of Classic Hair Designs in Warner Robins says she's been cutting hair for more than 50 years. She says she is the longest-serving hairdresser in the city. Classic Hair Designs is always full of laughter. "Oh, I love it. To me, it's like...
WMAZ
Folks in Forsyth say influx of new businesses causing parking issues in downtown
In Forsyth, you get a busy downtown. Some folks say that means limited parking, too.
Houston County District Attorney's Office closes record number of cases in 2022
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County District Attorney's Office says it's celebrating a big win in 2022 by closing its most cases in years. "It’s been written about many times that when I took over, we were very low-staffed -- I was bailing water, hoping and praying good people were going to show up," District Attorney William Kendall said.
wgxa.tv
Macon woman shot in the face, now asking community to speak out against gun violence
MACON, Ga (WGXA)-- Charnika Dancey says her life has been changed. For her, the holiday season won't have as many smiles or as much laughter because her jaw is wired shut. The Macon mom was shot in the face. Hit by bullets she says weren't meant for her. "The only...
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
