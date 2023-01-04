Thief targeted Channelview American Legion Post on New Year’s Day after burglarizing the organization 3 times last month

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
2 accused of stealing mail from large USPS box in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two men are accused of stealing mail from a large drop box in Sugar Land on Dec. 30, police said Wednesday. La Darius Jones and Ceasar Avila, both of Houston, are in custody after Sugar Land police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service for a “collaborative enforcement effort.” Details of the arrest were not released.
Click2Houston.com
12-year-old girl shot multiple times by celebratory gunfire at New Year’s festivities in SW Houston
HOUSTON – When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, joy and excitement filled the Bellfort Village apartments complex. But one family who was there is now speaking out about the danger they say was also lurking in the crowd and almost cost them their loved one’s precious life.
Click2Houston.com
Video shows 2 men threatening employees during robbery at NW Houston fast food restaurant, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an aggravated robbery of a northwest Houston fast food restaurant has been released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify the suspects involved. On Sept. 25, around 11 p.m., police said two men walked into the business, located...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after being hit by bullet during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to police. Authorities with the Houston Police Department say the shooting took place in the 5900 block of West Airport Boulevard near Westbury at around 3:30 p.m. It is unclear what prompted the...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ tied to string of robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a woman who is tied to a string of robberies in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department. In a recent robbery, on Dec. 19, around 8:30 p.m., the woman can be seen walking into the lobby of a hotel, located in the 5100 block of Hidalgo.
Click2Houston.com
Man walking to friend’s house struck, killed by HPD patrol vehicle in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Family members identified the man who was struck by a Houston police officer in north Harris County late Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender near Picton Drive at around 11:37 p.m. Officials with HPD said the officer was responding to a call...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
Click2Houston.com
72-year-old grandmother found barricaded in bedroom, police say; Grandson now charged with elderly abuse
HOUSTON – The Precinct 2 Constable’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man in what deputies are calling a horrific case of elderly abuse. The teen, who authorities identified as Nicholas Leon McKinnon, is accused of severely injuring his 72-year-old grandmother. McKinnon is now facing a felony charge of injury...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old shot during purchase arranged through Snapchat in Fort Bend County neighborhood, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. at Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane. Deputies said the 19-year-old along with a 16-year-old passenger...
Click2Houston.com
Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says
HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted...
Click2Houston.com
Kids’ Meals feeds thousands of Houston children each day. Here’s how you can support the organization
At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand. This month, we’re featuring Kids’ Meals, an organization that describes itself as a “first-responder to...
Click2Houston.com
HPD SWAT officer injured, woman in critical condition after driver runs red light in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A driver has been charged after a Houston police SWAT officer was injured and a woman was left in critical condition following a head-on collision in northwest Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened at 10 a.m. at Hempstead and Little York.
Click2Houston.com
Woman arrested after leading police on chase through northeast Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-45 at Aldine Bender around 3:39 p.m. when the woman refused to stop the vehicle, leading deputies on a chase.
Click2Houston.com
‘Acts as another set of eyes’: Harris County receives license plate readers in efforts to help reduce crime
HOUSTON – Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey on Thursday announced that he will provide license plate reading technology to law enforcement in Harris County, in order to help them improve their efforts in identifying criminal activity. The readers, which costs $2,500 a year per camera to operate, will send...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Houston back in December. Derek Sam Anderson has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Joshua Davis. On Dec. 7, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area couple continuing mission to honor and educate with virtual COVID-19 memorial
HOUSTON – A virtual memorial wall created by a Houston-area couple to honor people from around the United States who have died of COVID-19 is marking two years of memorializing lives lost to the pandemic. COVID-19 Wall of Memories is a nonprofit organization founded by Mohammed and Ruth Nasrullah....
Click2Houston.com
Houston police responding to reports of body found in Buffalo Bayou
HOUSTON – Houston police say they have recovered a body that was found in the Buffalo Bayou Thursday evening. Officer said a group of kayakers reported seeing a body floating in the bayou around 6 p.m. Houston police say the body has been recovered, and there are no obvious...
Click2Houston.com
Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus
HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
Click2Houston.com
Common Bond among new restaurant concepts coming to Houston’s Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – Common Bond and Pinks Pizza are among the local restaurant concepts coming to William P. Hobby Airport under a new concessions contract Houston City Council approved Wednesday. The 10-year agreement with the Houston-based LaTrelle’s Gallery LP is expected to create at least 300 jobs across 10 new...
