Channelview, TX

Thief targeted Channelview American Legion Post on New Year’s Day after burglarizing the organization 3 times last month

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Click2Houston.com

2 accused of stealing mail from large USPS box in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two men are accused of stealing mail from a large drop box in Sugar Land on Dec. 30, police said Wednesday. La Darius Jones and Ceasar Avila, both of Houston, are in custody after Sugar Land police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service for a “collaborative enforcement effort.” Details of the arrest were not released.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says

HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston police responding to reports of body found in Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Houston police say they have recovered a body that was found in the Buffalo Bayou Thursday evening. Officer said a group of kayakers reported seeing a body floating in the bayou around 6 p.m. Houston police say the body has been recovered, and there are no obvious...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus

HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Common Bond among new restaurant concepts coming to Houston’s Hobby Airport

HOUSTON – Common Bond and Pinks Pizza are among the local restaurant concepts coming to William P. Hobby Airport under a new concessions contract Houston City Council approved Wednesday. The 10-year agreement with the Houston-based LaTrelle’s Gallery LP is expected to create at least 300 jobs across 10 new...
HOUSTON, TX

