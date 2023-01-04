Suspect in Moscow killings waives extradition hearing, will be transported to Idaho within 10 days

Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Suspect in U of I killings arrives in Moscow and is detained in Latah County jail
Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, arrived in Idaho on Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The 28-year-old waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday and was voluntarily transported to Idaho the next day. Kohberger arrived around 7:30pm mountain...
DNA evidence, cell phone records led to arrest in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case
Bryan Kohberger remains in the Latah County jail after a judge denied bail during his first court appearance. The 28-year-old is charged with killing four University of Idaho students last November. Newly released evidence discussed in an affidavit sheds light on the events that led to his arrest. A probable...
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
A preview of the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session
Thursday morning, the Idaho Press Club hosted its legislative preview with Gov. Brad Little and a panel of lawmakers, who took questions on the record about their priorities for the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session. Boise State Public Radio News Reporter James Dawson has been watching the action all morning and...
Study finds children are accessing edible cannabis in higher numbers
As states have legalized medical and recreational marijuana over the years – including several in the Mountain West – edibles like gummies and candies containing THC have become increasingly accessible. But this accessibility is proving to be a hazard as new data reveals a big spike in the number of children getting their hands on the potent products.
Mountain West states getting millions in federal funds for drought resilience
In Nevada, more than $1.7 million will pay for Las Vegas Valley homeowners using septic tanks to convert to the municipal sewer system. This recycles water back into Lake Mead, which is fed by the drought-stricken Colorado River, said Doa Ross, deputy general manager of engineering for the Southern Nevada Water Authority.
State pay raise plan wouldn't keep up with inflation for majority of workers
Gov. Brad Little is prioritizing law enforcement raises with his latest proposal, while pay for the majority of state workers wouldn’t keep up with inflation under the plan. Idaho State Police, workers at the Idaho Department of Correction and other officers would see a 10% pay hike for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1. The rest would receive a 4% merit increase.
A first-of-its-kind carbon capture facility is coming to the Mountain West. What do residents think?
A direct air capture project set to begin operations this year in Wyoming could soon be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The commercial companies that founded “Project Bison” estimate it will remove five million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year by 2030 – about the equivalent of 1 million gas vehicles on the road, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Toys are flying off the shelf - and you may be surprised who they're being bought for
