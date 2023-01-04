Read full article on original website
Related
Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
Sacramento River levels rise after recent storms, more rain coming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Recent storms have brought heavy rain to Northern California, causing water levels to rise on the Sacramento River. While the area saw a break in the rain Friday, another storm system is headed our way. Levels were up to around 25 feet Friday evening as shown...
Sierra Sun
Emergency proclamation issued with storms expected to impact Tahoe into next week
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a break from inclement weather on Friday, the Sierra is going to be pounded with storms for several days starting this weekend and Placer County has issued an emergency proclamation in advance. The National Weather Service in Reno has two winter advisories in place...
SMUD crews racing against the clock to restore power amid winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District continues to work around the clock to restore power to people who are still in the dark, days after a New Year's Eve storm. It's a race against the clock as they also prepare for more rain and strong winds. "We...
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
Power restored to thousands power in Executive Airport area amid winter storm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — SMUD crews responded to another power outage in the Sacramento area which left thousands in the dark. The unplanned outage in the Sacramento Executive Airport area temporarily left nearly 12,000 customers without power. Power has since been restored to many in the area. The Sacramento...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds
Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
Northern California storm: A look at levee damage in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mud, money, water, and time. Those are all the things Reclamation District 800 in south Sacramento is currently fighting. Crews have been working around the clock to repair levee breaches and they say this is the worst levee break they have seen in decades. ABC10's Alex...
California Storm Aftermath: About 100 people rescued from flood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rescue operations saved about 100 lives following a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding to the Sacramento area. The helicopters helped complete a dozen aerial rescues this week with crews standing ready for more in the days ahead. “Usually we see somebody in the classic...
Comcast customers in Sacramento region without service due to storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many Comcast customers are without service after a series of storms hit the Northern California region this past week. Both residential and commercial customers are without service, though most outages are due to loss of power from the storms, according to Comcast spokesperson Jon Koriel. “Comcast’s...
Traffic Updates: Traffic on I-80 held, Highway 20 closed due to spinouts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow has caused low visibility, avalanche dangers and treacherous travel, resulting in California Highway Patrol to close portions of the roadway in the area. Carson Pass on State Route 88 is closed due to heavy snow, limited visibility and avalanche dangers. Traffic is...
Sacramento County lifts evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for communities affected by flooding
(KTXL) — On Friday morning, Sacramento County officials lifted several orders and warnings issued in areas affected by floodwaters from a New Year’s weekend storm. The county office of emergency services lifted the evacuation order in the Point Pleasant area, the evacuation warning in Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, and the shelter-in-place order in Wilton. […]
Aftermath of New Year's Eve storm leaves some in dark for a 4th day
CLARKSBURG, Calif. — Some people in Clarksburg, a rural town in Yolo County, are still off the grid, going without power nearly four days since the New Year's Eve storm. "Our power went out on new years eve at around 8 o'clock, and we haven't seen it since," said Aaron Brincko, resident.
Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
mymotherlode.com
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates
FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
'We're on watch everyday': RV park residents in the Delta brace for more storms
WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — New Hope Landing RV Park bared the brunt of Northern California's latest atmospheric river, resulting in flooding and residents to prepare for the next series of upcoming storms. At this Walnut Grove trailer park, Sheri Schermerhorn has her pick-up packed and is ready for the...
Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power
ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight. The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm
Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
South Sacramento braces for another storm as they try to safely prepare and make repairs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were on high alert in South Sacramento after Saturday’s deadly storm, however, things calmed down around noon as many people stocked up and prepared themselves for the next round of rain and winds. Shoppers at Home Depot were trying to prepare and buy some...
