ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
TRUCKEE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville region girds for power outages, heavy rains, and high winds

Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels. Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

California Storm Aftermath: About 100 people rescued from flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rescue operations saved about 100 lives following a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding to the Sacramento area. The helicopters helped complete a dozen aerial rescues this week with crews standing ready for more in the days ahead. “Usually we see somebody in the classic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Comcast customers in Sacramento region without service due to storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many Comcast customers are without service after a series of storms hit the Northern California region this past week. Both residential and commercial customers are without service, though most outages are due to loss of power from the storms, according to Comcast spokesperson Jon Koriel. “Comcast’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County lifts evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for communities affected by flooding

(KTXL) — On Friday morning, Sacramento County officials lifted several orders and warnings issued in areas affected by floodwaters from a New Year’s weekend storm. The county office of emergency services lifted the evacuation order in the Point Pleasant area, the evacuation warning in Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, and the shelter-in-place order in Wilton. […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode

Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates

FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power

ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight. The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm

Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy