ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Indianapolis, Detroit bow out from hosting neutral site AFC championship game

The hunt for the location of a potential neutral site AFC championship game continues. On Friday, NFL owners voted affirmatively to do a neutral-site conference title game in the AFC under several scenarios involving the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals after the Week 17 Bills-Bengals matchup was canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin remains in the hospital but has since woken up and communicated with teammates. At least two cities have taken themselves out of consideration to host the game if it happens. Reports out of Indianapolis indicate that the city would not be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Boston

Patriots' playoff path to become clearer following Jags-Titans showdown

FOXBORO – The Patriots face a stiff task on Sunday as they hope to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills. But there could be another path to the playoffs for New England, depending on what happens Saturday night in Florida.Sunday will surely be an emotional day in Orchard Park as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR during Monday Night Football. The game was postponed, and later canceled. Hamlin continues to make progress in a Cincinnati hospital and spoke to teammates via FaceTime...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy