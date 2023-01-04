Several North Dakota Schools and Universities to receive total of $4.86 million for mental health services

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.

