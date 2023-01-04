ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Several North Dakota Schools and Universities to receive total of $4.86 million for mental health services

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum appoints advisory committee to distribute funds from settlements with opioid manufacturers

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum Friday issued an executive order creating an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee to receive and distribute funds received under settlement agreements and recommend how they should be used by local governments. The state has entered into 11 settlement agreements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum working on recruiting people to move to North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's population is growing and so is its need for workers. The latest estimate for the Peace Garden State is just under 780-thousand. This week, Governor Doug Burgum noted that if every person on unemployment and every college graduate took up work in the state there would still be thousands of jobs to fill.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND makes plans for drug settlement funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
MINNESOTA STATE
livability.com

Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Burgum: North Dakota has capacity to store 50 years worth of U.S. carbon emissions

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.
WYOMING STATE
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND

