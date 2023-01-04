Several North Dakota Schools and Universities to receive total of $4.86 million for mental health services

Read full article on original website
Burgum appoints advisory committee to distribute funds from settlements with opioid manufacturers
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum Friday issued an executive order creating an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee to receive and distribute funds received under settlement agreements and recommend how they should be used by local governments. The state has entered into 11 settlement agreements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors...
Burgum working on recruiting people to move to North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's population is growing and so is its need for workers. The latest estimate for the Peace Garden State is just under 780-thousand. This week, Governor Doug Burgum noted that if every person on unemployment and every college graduate took up work in the state there would still be thousands of jobs to fill.
Minot man becomes third Master Code Professional in North Dakota
DeGroot is the third certified Master Code Professional in the state.
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
North Dakota oil industry executive calls study linking flaring with respiratory health issues "non-scientific"
(Fargo, ND) -- The president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is refuting a study which concludes that gas flaring in western North Dakota is causing heath problems for those who live near oil rigs. "This is a non-scientific study that does not take into account any of the factors...
boreal.org
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
The philanthropist giving away millions in North Dakota
To kick off 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. People love to read positive and uplifting stories that may inspire them.
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
Will the city step up and take care of any wrongdoing?
livability.com
Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too
Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller on new appointment: "drinking from the firehose"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller talks about her first couple of days on the job. "I only received the appointment just less than three weeks ago, so all-new, drinking from the fire hose, spending a lot of time with 'leg council', senate leaders, the senate staff," said Miller.
Plain Talk: Gambling, State of the State, the new legislative session, and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller
MINOT, N.D. — Tammy Miller went from being the CEO of a major, Fargo-based corporation, to the COO of Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration, and now to Burgum’s lieutenant governor, tasked with presiding over the state senate this legislative session. She joined this episode of Plain Talk to...
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
Governor Burgum: North Dakota has capacity to store 50 years worth of U.S. carbon emissions
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.
Where people are moving: North Dakota ranked 37 for growth state
While moving traffic had slowed down for most of America, it remained busy in North Dakota.
