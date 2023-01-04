Read full article on original website
2news.com
Lyon County Encourages Area Residents to Prepare for Incoming Winter Weather Storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
City of South Lake Tahoe Urges Preparations for Potential Flooding Impacts
If the Monday storm turns warm and brings the forecasted 2-2.5” or more of rain that also melts snow, according to South Lake Tahoe officials, residents there could experience similar flooding to 2017 and prior years. The City is urging residents to take the threat of flooding seriously and...
2news.com
Declaration Of Emergency Issued In Reno And Washoe County Ahead Of Next Storm
The declaration gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. Declarations of emergency have been announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
Nevada Appeal
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
2news.com
Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open
Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
2news.com
Snowshoe Hike Damonte Ranch Wetlands Trail
We needed our snowshoes on this hike around the Damonte Ranch Wetland Trail after the New Year's Eve storm dumped about a foot of snow out here. It's a good 3 mile loop you can do with pretty views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/damonte-ranch-wetland-loop.
KOLO TV Reno
Injury Expert shares tips for snow removal safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather we are seeing is leading to people needing to remove snow from their yards and driveways. In light of the snowplow incident with Jeremy Renner, we have some important reminders for ways to stay safe when shoveling or plowing in the heavy and freezing snow.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 6: Douglas County is providing an updated list of sandbag locations for residents ahead of a new round of storms. Sheridan Fire Station 980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville. Genoa Fire Station 2298 Main St., Genoa. Johnson Lane Fire Station 1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden. Fish...
2news.com
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Extends Christmas Tree Recycling Due to Storms
Due to our recent storms, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is extending its Christmas Tree Recycling program to now January 15th. KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations. This year’s program will continue to run through January 10, 2023, with dropoff times...
2news.com
Local Families Working to Revegetate parts of Virginia Range
Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family have partnered to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range. Today, over three tons of grass seed mixture, donated by the Dolans, were spread across 500 acres. The...
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
FOX Reno
Chain controls lifted on I-80
Chain controls have been lifted in both directions on I-80. Chain controls are in effect on Wednesday in the following areas:. I-80 westbound from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. I-80 eastbound is from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange. US-50 from I-580 to Arrowhead Dr. US-50 From Arrowhead Dr...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Nevada Appeal
More snow forecast as Carson assesses damage from last storm
A winter storm warning for the greater Sierra region is in effect until Friday as Carson City residents and businesses cope with leftover snow from New Year’s weekend. The National Weather Service issued the warning and is advising people to avoid travel through the mountains. Road conditions can be accessed by calling 511 or go to nvroads.com.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
