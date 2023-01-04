ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare

Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open

Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Snowshoe Hike Damonte Ranch Wetlands Trail

We needed our snowshoes on this hike around the Damonte Ranch Wetland Trail after the New Year's Eve storm dumped about a foot of snow out here. It's a good 3 mile loop you can do with pretty views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/damonte-ranch-wetland-loop.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Injury Expert shares tips for snow removal safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather we are seeing is leading to people needing to remove snow from their yards and driveways. In light of the snowplow incident with Jeremy Renner, we have some important reminders for ways to stay safe when shoveling or plowing in the heavy and freezing snow.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 6: Douglas County is providing an updated list of sandbag locations for residents ahead of a new round of storms. Sheridan Fire Station 980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville. Genoa Fire Station 2298 Main St., Genoa. Johnson Lane Fire Station 1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden. Fish...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Extends Christmas Tree Recycling Due to Storms

Due to our recent storms, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is extending its Christmas Tree Recycling program to now January 15th. KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations. This year’s program will continue to run through January 10, 2023, with dropoff times...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Local Families Working to Revegetate parts of Virginia Range

Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family have partnered to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range. Today, over three tons of grass seed mixture, donated by the Dolans, were spread across 500 acres. The...
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Chain controls lifted on I-80

Chain controls have been lifted in both directions on I-80. Chain controls are in effect on Wednesday in the following areas:. I-80 westbound from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. I-80 eastbound is from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange. US-50 from I-580 to Arrowhead Dr. US-50 From Arrowhead Dr...
DAYTON, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Nevada Appeal

More snow forecast as Carson assesses damage from last storm

A winter storm warning for the greater Sierra region is in effect until Friday as Carson City residents and businesses cope with leftover snow from New Year’s weekend. The National Weather Service issued the warning and is advising people to avoid travel through the mountains. Road conditions can be accessed by calling 511 or go to nvroads.com.
CARSON CITY, NV
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA

