Delta, CO

kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
5280.com

One of Colorado’s Last Wild West–Era Hotels Is Revitalized

Built in 1891, Ouray’s Western Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Colorado and one of the few remaining frontier-style wood-frame boardinghouses in the West. The fact that it’s still standing 132 years later is likely thanks, in part, to Ouray’s forward-thinking city planners. The fire department they established near the turn of the 20th century was a rare sight in the state’s flammable boomtowns and may have saved the Western from the fiery fate suffered by many of its contemporaries. More than a century later, new owner Kyle Zeppelin is rescuing it from another threat: time. “It has great bones,” says Zeppelin, co-president of Zeppelin Development, the firm responsible for revitalizing buildings throughout Denver’s RiNo district. “When you add it up, [the renovation is] certainly comparable to what a new build costs,” he says. “The difference is, you have all that character and history built into it.”
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Funeral home operators sentenced for selling body parts

(MONTROSE, Colo.) — Two women who operated a funeral home in Montrose, Colorado were sentenced on Jan. 3 to federal prison for illegally selling body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the families. According to documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, stole the bodies or […]
MONTROSE, CO
kubcgold.com

A Delicious Piece of Montrose History

He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Grand Junction police pursue truck on fire, arrest driver

A 24-year-old man was jailed on nearly a dozen charges Thursday after leading Grand Junction Police Department officers on an early morning pursuit while the bed of his pickup truck was on fire. Grand Junction officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and North Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Dispatchers were told by multiple people calling 9-1-1 that a black Dodge truck's cargo bed and exhaust pipe were on fire, per a recording of police radio traffic. The first officer in the area found the truck and attempted to pull it over for a traffic stop using lights and sirens, according...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

