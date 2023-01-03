Read full article on original website
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Burning Pickup Drives down N 12th St.
Earlier this morning, a black pickup truck caught fire on N 12th St and attempted to evade the police while still burnin
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
A slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is avoided. California bracing for massive storm approaching the Bay Area. Residents of the west coast are once again preparing for a severe storm. Mourners pay their final respects to former Pope Benedict. Updated: 13 hours...
More snow on track to arrive Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
One of Colorado’s Last Wild West–Era Hotels Is Revitalized
Built in 1891, Ouray’s Western Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Colorado and one of the few remaining frontier-style wood-frame boardinghouses in the West. The fact that it’s still standing 132 years later is likely thanks, in part, to Ouray’s forward-thinking city planners. The fire department they established near the turn of the 20th century was a rare sight in the state’s flammable boomtowns and may have saved the Western from the fiery fate suffered by many of its contemporaries. More than a century later, new owner Kyle Zeppelin is rescuing it from another threat: time. “It has great bones,” says Zeppelin, co-president of Zeppelin Development, the firm responsible for revitalizing buildings throughout Denver’s RiNo district. “When you add it up, [the renovation is] certainly comparable to what a new build costs,” he says. “The difference is, you have all that character and history built into it.”
Funeral home operators sentenced for selling body parts
(MONTROSE, Colo.) — Two women who operated a funeral home in Montrose, Colorado were sentenced on Jan. 3 to federal prison for illegally selling body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the families. According to documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, stole the bodies or […]
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
A Delicious Piece of Montrose History
He's Ted Nelson. Everybody knows Ted! Maybe you've just moved to the area and made his acquaintance. Maybe you grew up in Montrose and never knew a time when Ted wasn't around. Whatever the case might be, he's a local treasure and his 'Ted Nelson's Steakhouse' is known by one and all.
Grand Junction police pursue truck on fire, arrest driver
A 24-year-old man was jailed on nearly a dozen charges Thursday after leading Grand Junction Police Department officers on an early morning pursuit while the bed of his pickup truck was on fire. Grand Junction officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and North Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Dispatchers were told by multiple people calling 9-1-1 that a black Dodge truck's cargo bed and exhaust pipe were on fire, per a recording of police radio traffic. The first officer in the area found the truck and attempted to pull it over for a traffic stop using lights and sirens, according...
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
