ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
E! News

RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Says What We're All Thinking About Heather Gay's Black Eye

Watch: Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three finale is almost here. But unfortunately for fans looking for answers about who or what caused Heather Gay's black eye, it looks like none will be revealed. And it appears like Lisa Barlow is just as frustrated as fans about Heather's handling of the situation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

Mom slammed for exploiting her ‘gothic baby’ on TikTok: ‘It’s toxic’

Wednesday Addams’ signature gothic style is back — and being worn by a tiny fashionista. While many parents choose pretty pastels or onesies with cute motifs for their babies, ex-pro wrestler Rebecca Hardy has TikTok users divided over her unusual outfits, dressing her daughter Eevee up as a goth. Hardy regularly posts clips showing the “day in the life of a gothic baby” to her 1.2 million followers — although not all appreciate the dark aesthetic. The mom of four recently responded to the popular United Kingdom talk show “Loose Women” after the hosts slammed her viral gothic baby videos as “toxic.” Hardy, who is...
Distractify

The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity

For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
wmagazine.com

Voguish Vampires Are 2023’s First Viral Beauty Trend

Bid an official farewell to Clean Girls, Euphoria makeup, and doughnut glazing. These beauty trend relics of 2022, as we know it, are dead. And the first big makeup aesthetic of 2023 is, well, decidedly undead. Enter the Voguish Vampire. The look is simple: long black hair (usually parted down...
bravotv.com

Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details

The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...
Complex

Grisly ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Is Not for the Faint of Heart

The trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived. The fifth entry in the franchise is written and directed by Lee Cronin, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s The Hole in the Ground. It tells the story of Beth (Lily Sullivan), who goes on a road trip to visit her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three children in Los Angeles, only to fight for their lives after discovering a mysterious book that summons the Deadites, according to Variety.
E! News

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Men

Watch: Jordin Sparks Talks Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Date Night. Emily Ratajkowski is looking back on her past love life with a critical lens as she begins the new year. Months after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, the Gone Girl actress got candid...
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

The Fate of Netflix's Wednesday Revealed

Alexa, play "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, because we have a reason to celebrate. Wednesday will return to Netflix with a second season, the streamer officially confirmed Jan. 6. The news comes...
E! News

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Address Feud Rumors Following New Year's Eve Drama

Watch: Andy Cohen & Ryan Seacrest Address New Year's Eve Feud Rumors. Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest are officially shutting down feud rumors following a little 2023 New Year's Eve drama. The Bravo personality called in to Ryan's radio show on Jan. 5 to clear the air two days after Ryan claimed Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in New York City on Dec. 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

E! News

231K+
Followers
58K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy