Warner Robins, GA

41nbc.com

New members of Houston County BoE sworn in on Thursday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three members of the Houston County Board of Education took the oath of office on Thursday morning. The members were elected last year, but were officially sworn into their new term at the probate court in Perry just this week. The board members included are:
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

NewTown Macon hosts 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' for January First Friday

MACON, Ga. — With cold temperatures still impacting Central Georgia, many people are finding ways to stay warm. Several downtown businesses have stepped up to offer some warmth for January First Friday, in the form of a 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'. The restaurants are partnering with NewTown Macon for the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash

MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot during fight in Warner Robins

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain

MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

