Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Georgia on my Mind' art exhibit at the 567 Center a highlight of Macon's First Friday of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon came out to celebrate the First Friday of the new year!. The 567 Center for Renewal opened a new exhibit with work by Claudia Hartley. The paintings were a part of the "Georgia on My Mind" exhibit. Some folks even found a resemblance in...
Folks in Forsyth say influx of new businesses causing parking issues in downtown
FORSYTH, Ga. — What do you get when you add an influx of new businesses, plus a growing community, plus free parking?. In Forsyth, you get a busy downtown. Some folks say that means limited parking, too. When visiting the area, it's likely you'll have to put your feet...
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
'We wanted Macon to feel honored through their people': Couple brings community together through beard love
MACON, Ga. — Throw your razors away and let your beards grow. One Macon couple has created a community group that embraces beards and those behind them. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha met up with them to see how they've grown their brand and community. Ben and Ashah Smith are trying...
Warner Robins salon owner marks 58 years of cutting hair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of Classic Hair Designs in Warner Robins says she's been cutting hair for more than 50 years. She says she is the longest-serving hairdresser in the city. Classic Hair Designs is always full of laughter. "Oh, I love it. To me, it's like...
'Continuing to be a part of that legacy': Macon's bicentennial celebration expects 24+ events
MACON, Ga. — This year, the city of Macon is turning 200, and a yearlong celebration is on the way. In 1823, Macon was founded on the banks of the Ocmulgee River. For 200 years, Macon has grown to become a place to learn about its historical background. Furthermore, Macon had been a place to call home, shop at local businesses, and see live entertainment.
41nbc.com
New members of Houston County BoE sworn in on Thursday
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three members of the Houston County Board of Education took the oath of office on Thursday morning. The members were elected last year, but were officially sworn into their new term at the probate court in Perry just this week. The board members included are:
'Hope that tomorrow might be better': Washington County cleaning up after EF-1 tornado brings damage
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Wednesday's big wind gusts that rushed through Washington County were, in fact, an EF-1 tornado. After ripping through north Sandersville, many families were left to pick up the pieces. From downed trees and powerlines to roof damage, now people are starting to rebuild. 13WMAZ's Megan Western...
'Truly a family affair': Eatonton family celebrates UGA on hay bales
EATONTON, Ga. — Who's that coming down the track? For folks coming in and out of Putnam County, it's hay bales decked out in red and black!. Some might say the Embry family has taken school spirit to a whole new level. "Genuinely, all we want to do is...
NewTown Macon hosts 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' for January First Friday
MACON, Ga. — With cold temperatures still impacting Central Georgia, many people are finding ways to stay warm. Several downtown businesses have stepped up to offer some warmth for January First Friday, in the form of a 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'. The restaurants are partnering with NewTown Macon for the...
Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
'Impacting lives positively:' Warner Robins warming center needs volunteers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 50 people gathered at the Table at First Christian Church Monday to talk about their new, temporary warming center. With more and more people needing help, they're getting ready to open it for two months. Sheets, pillows, and bunk beds are just the...
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
Macon's Tubman Museum set to showcase new exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, the Tubman Museum announced their list of programs for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16, starting with a community breakfast. Later that day, they'll have a teen summit, and a celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. They...
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain
MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
'People can visibly see a difference': Dublin to plant 1,000 trees for a more peaceful atmosphere
DUBLIN, Ga. — Something's growing in Dublin -- 1,000 trees. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight created the initiative to bring a little more green into the city. For Kight, it's about planting for the future and investing in the community, "But then, from the trees itself, you get that essential thing you need, which is shade," he said.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 3