Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis' inaugural speech aimed at Republicans all over the US, professor says

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term 02:33

MIAMI - "Without a doubt.  He is very interested in running for president," said Charles Zelden, a professor of History and Political Science at Nova Southeastern University.

He said the governor's speech was for the nation more than just Floridians.

"It's a brag in Florida (his performance for the last four years) but a promise for the rest of the country."

Nevertheless, at no point of his speech, the governor said specifically he would run for the White House in 2024.

Yet, even Jessica Fernandez from Florida Young Republicans is acknowledging the speech from the governor is highlighting that freedom was a key theme of DeSantis' inaugural in Tallahassee.

"Florida is looked as a refuge for people who are just escaping other countries but also other states that are not doing things correctly that are oppressing their people, like forcing them to commit to being vaccinated."

But it wasn't just COVID. The governor focused on the fight for what he calls "parental rights" in schools.  Professor Zelden says, "the war on cultural issues will continue… this is the sort of thing that we can expect from the governor… finding a target going after that target."

CBS4 asked Jessica Fernandez if Florida Republicans would be torn if DeSantis and Trump decide to run for office in 2024.

Fernandez embraces the idea of a debate. Speaking on behalf of young Republicans, they should present ideas, solutions to the problems and let the voters choose.

Click here to read more about the governor's inauguration.

