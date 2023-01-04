Hometown star’s MLB debut and state champions top sports stories in 2022

Reflecting back on 2022, the Forest Lake Rangers’ sports teams saw a lot of success. From Matt Wallner making his MLB debut for his home state Twins to Forest Lake’s softball team winning their first state title in school history, the community witnessed many special moments with Forest Lake connections throughout the year.

Here are the top 10 stories from 2022:

1. Matt Wallner makes MLB debut

While many have tried and some came close, Wallner became the first person ever from Forest Lake to make it to the MLB. The 25-year-old made his debut with his home state Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Sept. 17, away against the Cleveland Guardians.

Making an MLB appearance wasn’t enough for Wallner though, so he blasted a home run in his debut with some of his family in the stands. Even better, it was against former Cy Young-winner Shane Bieber.

The 2016 Forest Lake Area High School graduate played 18 games with the Twins, finishing with a .228 batting average, according to MLB.com. He drove in 10 runs on the strength of 13 hits – two of which were home runs – and six walks. Less than two months before he received the call, Wallner had been called up to the St. Paul Saints – the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate – a journey that is defined by his work ethic, according to former coaches and teammates.

2. Forest Lake softball wins first state title

The Forest Lake Rangers girls softball team became the second female team to win a state championship in Forest Lake’s school history. The Nordic skiing team won the first in 2021. Outside of skiing, it’s the first championship for the school since wrestling and track and field in 1993.

The Rangers softball team took home the state title after finishing 15-5 in the regular season. Between the seven games in sections and the state tournament, Forest Lake outscored opponents 44-8. The Rangers beat Anoka, Centennial, White Bear Lake and Brainerd at state; the latter three of which they lost to in the regular season.

3. Ranger football turns around program to winning season

The Forest Lake football team turned their program around this fall and had their best season in 25 years with a new face leading the team in head coach Brad Beeskow. The Rangers finished second in the Metro Maroon North conference with a 6-2 regular season record.

The Rangers beat Eagan in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to Maple Grove, the eventual state champions, in the section championship game.

According to opposing coaches and Ranger seniors Westin Hoyt and Keagan Zeidler, the major factors behind the team’s success this season was the culture, the ability to respond, and the combination of talent, depth and systems.

4. Hometown Olympian skis his last

Leif Nordgren – a 2007 Forest Lake Area High School graduate – competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, last February, which was his last run at the Olympics. Nordgren fell short of earning a medal in his final appearance.

He previously competed in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, and 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea. In the individual 20-kilometer race, Nordgren placed 87th at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre. Nordgren also finished 83rd in the 10-kilometer sprint competition, and his relay group placed 13th. Nordgren, now 33, competed on the Forest Lake Nordic ski team during his four years in high school.

5. Forest Lake hosts home track meet

The Ranger Stadium built at Forest Lake Area High School in 2021 opened up new opportunities for the school. The school hosted its first home track meet in decades this year on Thursday, May 10 after decades of track and field athletes being accustomed to taking a bus for away track meets.

Forest Lake track and field assistant coach Paul Kendrick, who has been with the program for more than 30 years, told the Times last May before the first home meet, “I feel great for the kids because now they have a facility that they can be proud of, and they can start to build some traditions for our own home meets.”

6. Aspen Blasko takes home girls wrestling title

Forest Lake’s Aspen Blasko, now a junior, became the second girl to win a wrestling state championship in Minnesota with her pin of Fridley’s Olivia Sackor on Saturday, March 5. But she won the title in the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. It was her third state championship win, with the first two sponsored by the state’s wrestling coaches.

7. VanAcker leads wrestlers to medals at state

The Forest Lake wrestling team sent six wrestlers to the state wrestling tournament last March. Then seniors Colin McGeary and Daniel VanAcker, now senior Jake Aho and junior Mark Rendl all qualified for state after they won individual section championships. Now junior Parker Lyden’s and sophomore Grant Marr’s second-place finishes were enough to qualify to state, too.

VanAcker led the Rangers to medals at state when he won the Class 3A State Championship title in the 152-pounds category. VanAcker was among the four boys who won medals as Rendl (third), Aho (fourth) and Lyden (fifth) also took home hardware.

8. VanAcker runs down state title, two girls also earn medals

VanAcker wasn’t satisfied enough to end his high school sports career with a state wrestling title, so he also ran down the 1,600 meters track and field state title on Saturday, June 11. VanAcker finished with less than a second edge over Mounds View’s Will Skelly to earn the title.

Now senior Ellie Hanowski and sophomore Norah Hushagen were among the girls who landed medals in the race. Hanowski finished sixth in the 800 meters (2:16.53) while Hushagen placed eighth in the 3,200 meters (10:56.97). Hushagen also finished 12th in the 1,600 meters (5:14.15).

9. Nordic girls skiing captures third at state

The Forest Lake girls Nordic skiing team didn’t win back-to-back state titles, but the team captured a third-place finish at state last February. Forest Lake (346 points) finished below Duluth East (368) and St. Paul Highland Park (371). The Rangers’ only top-20 finish was now senior Jordan Parent, who finished with a time of 34:55.8 – good for seventh place.

10. Boys track and field, girls cross country state bound

In May, the Forest Lake boys track and field team made an appearance at True Team state for the first time since 2009. This time around, the Rangers finished sixth in the Class AAA state meet on Friday, May 20, at Stillwater Area High School. Forest Lake’s performance in the 4x400 relay event helped them move up two spots past Blaine and Lakeville South from eighth to sixth place.

The Forest Lake girls cross country team won the Section 7AAA Championship race on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Anoka High School. Not only did the cross country team advance to state, but Hushagen won the race. Hushagen then placed third in the 2022 Class AAA State XC Championships while the team placed 11th.