cbs4local.com
El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
cbs4local.com
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants near Greyhound bus station on New Year's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at migrants near Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio on New Year's Eve and in downtown El Paso on New Year's Day. Officers arrested 27-year-old Steven Matthew Driscoll. The arrest comes after police received...
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police investigating shooting that left man injured on Lees Drive
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a shooting in Las Cruces Friday. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Lees Drive around 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. There are no updates on the man’s condition,...
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of stealing Jeep
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, officers were patrolling the area near Sacred Heart Church when they spotted a Jeep going the wrong way. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran in the driver’s seat and 22-year-old […]
cbs4local.com
KVIA
El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton
EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Man arrested for allegedly threatening migrants with gun
EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso police say they have arrested a 27-year old man for reportedly harassing migrants during the weekend. According to Police, they received reports of a man threatening a group of migrants near Sacred Heart church on Saturday night, and it was reported that he had a gun.
cbs4local.com
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
cbs4local.com
Alcohol and speed factors in deadly rollover crash along Alabama Street in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Speed and alcohol were factors in a deadly rollover crash from Wednesday. Montana Joe Stevens, 22, was identified as the passenger who died. The crash at the intersection of Alabama Street and Aurora Avenue happened around 5:30 p.m. Luis Pedro Garcia, 46, was the...
KVIA
‘Undocumented non-citizen’ accused of throwing large rock at Border Patrol Agent
SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI arrested a 22-year-old 'undocumented non-citizen' for throwing a large rock at a United State Border Patrol Agent. The agent was not hit by the rock and was not hurt, but officials say that had the rock made contact, the agent could have suffered serious bodily injury.
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol agent from El Paso sector shot during pursuit of suspected smuggling vehicle
SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Border Patrol agent was shot during a pursuit of a vehicle involved in suspected smuggling along a New Mexico highway Thursday. The agent, who is assigned to the El Paso sector, was trying to conduct a traffic stop along New Mexico Highway 146 between Lordsburg and Deming.
Border Patrol agent slamming person in front of homeless shelter, video shows
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless released a statement Friday regarding an apprehension of an individual in front of one of their shelters in Downtown El Paso. Security camera footage taken from the Welcome Center shows the apprehension. The footage below shows a Border Patrol agent trying to apprehend the […]
cbs4local.com
Updated: large law enforcement presence in Westway; schools placed on lockdown
WESTWAY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police and SWAT were in Westway trying to take a man into custody. Around 10 a.m. police said the man was taken into custody. He was accused of shooting a woman, robbing several businesses and firing a weapon at police during a high-speed chase, according to El Paso police sergeant Javier Sambrano.
KFOX 14
Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
Man found dead after shooting takes place in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies we’re flagged in reference to a shooting Wednesday at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo. According to officials, a deceased male was located upon arrival who appeared to have been shot. The male […]
