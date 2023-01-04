Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
NBCMontana
Plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
NBCMontana
899 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week
HELENA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 323,951 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 3,623 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 899 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
NBCMontana
Montana's new efforts to regulate recovery residences
HELENA, Mont. — This is the second article in a two-part series about Montana’s recovery residence industry. The first story, about the pathways into recovery residences from the criminal legal system, can be found here. Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving...
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
NBCMontana
Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
NBCMontana
Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
NBCMontana
Belgrade apartments to receive federal grant
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Belgrade is getting its share of over $3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city will receive more than $650,000 in federal grant money to rehabilitate and preserve the Colorado Apartments. The apartment complex is an eight one-bedroom apartment...
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ypradio.org
Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations
Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
NBCMontana
First year of recreational marijuana sales in Montana surpasses $200 million
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers from the Montana Department of Revenue show just how much money recreational marijuana brought in during its first year of legal sales. Estimated adult-use cannabis sales hit $209,947,328 in 2022. That generated $41,989,466 in estimated taxes. Medical marijuana brought in an estimated $93,616,551 in...
beckersasc.com
Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages
Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
Fairfield Sun Times
A Montana Son
Wallace McRae is a rancher from the country between Colstrip and the Northern Cheyenne reservation, around Rosebud Creek. Born in 1936, “Wally” worked the family ranch growing up, earned a degree in Zoology at the Montana State College, and then completed officer training in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he met and married his sweetheart, Ruth. They later purchased the Rocker Six Cattle Company, also along Rosebud Creek. At nearly 87 years old, Wally remains a force.
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
