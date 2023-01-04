ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSiPv_0k2VWvx000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers.

A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%).

Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North Las Vegas, Pahrump, Elko, Winnemucca, Fallon, Silver Springs, Mesquite, Fernley and Boulder City, according to the report.

Nevada and Arizona dominated lists like this for two decades starting in the mid-1980s, when the Las Vegas population boomed and construction was going crazy. That calmed down in the Great Recession, which began in 2008.

Now, states like Texas and Florida head up the list. Texas was No. 1 in the rankings for the fifth time since 2016. See the map above for current rankings, along with the state's ranking last year.

"While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents," the report said. See the full report here: U-Haul Growth States of 2022

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm

(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Protest Over Lithium Mine In Northern Nevada

Stormy weather will continue. After a break on Friday, a couple systems bring more snow and rain showers over the weekend. A stronger, atmospheric river-driven storm will then push into the region early next week. Be prepared for on-going, difficult travel and possible flooding next week. Stay tuned and stay safe! -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists.  That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Home prices in Las Vegas Valley return to same as one year ago

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – After continuously hitting record highs throughout 2021 and early 2022, rising interest rates have led Las Vegas housing prices to keep falling, so much so that the average price in December 2022 was the same as the year prior. According to a new Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Ruling on fate of Thacker Pass expected ‘in next couple months’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A lawsuit over whether federal land managers erred when they approved plans for the largest lithium mine in the nation could be settled “in the next couple months,” said a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday.  The case reflects the growing conflicts between conservationists, tribes, ranchers and mining companies looking to profit from the booming […] The post Ruling on fate of Thacker Pass expected ‘in next couple months’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

UNLV plucks Scherer from Arkansas to be defensive coordinator

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mike Scherer, who for the past two seasons served as an assistant coach at Arkansas working closely with Barry Odom, was announced Thursday as UNLV defensive coordinator. Scherer, 29, follows Odom, UNLV’s incoming coach, to Las Vegas after a season at Missouri and two at Arkansas. Odom, who in December left […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
lvppa.com

2023 Nevada Legislative Preview

The elections are over, and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo is now Governor Joseph Lombardo. This puts police officers in Nevada in a very good position to have our profession protected and hopefully get back on track of protecting Nevadans instead of having our profession attacked with more police reform that tries to tie our hands and ultimately hurts the citizens of our state.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy