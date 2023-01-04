Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers.

A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%).

Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North Las Vegas, Pahrump, Elko, Winnemucca, Fallon, Silver Springs, Mesquite, Fernley and Boulder City, according to the report.

Nevada and Arizona dominated lists like this for two decades starting in the mid-1980s, when the Las Vegas population boomed and construction was going crazy. That calmed down in the Great Recession, which began in 2008.

Now, states like Texas and Florida head up the list. Texas was No. 1 in the rankings for the fifth time since 2016. See the map above for current rankings, along with the state's ranking last year.

"While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents," the report said. See the full report here: U-Haul Growth States of 2022

