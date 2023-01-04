Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula Symphony Assoc. names new executive director
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony Association named David O'Dell as executive director, effective Jan. 2. The following was sent out by the Missoula Symphony Association:. The Missoula Symphony Association (MSA) welcomes David O'Dell as its new Executive Director, beginning January 2, 2023, following a four-month national search to...
NBCMontana
Missoula Downtown Foundation allocates $15,000 to support local art
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Downtown Foundation is helping local artists show off their work by giving out $15,000 in grant funds. The artwork will be displayed at local businesses. The program funds labor and supplies to create the works, with a maximum of $5,000 per partner project. The...
NBCMontana
Missoula airport South Concourse finishes $2.6M under budget
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport South Concourse construction project has been completed under budget. In a board meeting on Dec. 20, the board approved nine deductive change orders to close the $64.6 million South Concourse project roughly $2.6 million under budget. The original project budget created in...
NBCMontana
Missoula airport envisions more progress in 2023
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport looks forward to new beginnings this year. Airport director Brian Ellestad said operations went well last year, aside from holiday disruptions, especially following the opening of their new terminal building in June that completed the first phase of their airport overhaul project.
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
NBCMontana
Corvallis Schools on 2-hour delay
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to hazardous road conditions, Corvallis School District will be operating on a two hour late start. School will start at 10:30 a.m. with buses running two hours later than normal.
NBCMontana
Plenty of opportunities to ski in Montana this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's a big ski weekend in Montana. At Bridger Bowl, the Community Dual GS races get underway. No new snow in the last four days at Bridger, but you're on a 37-inch base. At Lost Trail, no new recent snow either, but you're on a 60-inch...
NBCMontana
Superior man sentenced to 8 months for setting fires on USFS land
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Superior man was sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting to setting fires on U.S. Forest Service lands. Jeremy Johannes Hennick, 52, pleaded guilty in September 2022 for setting timber on fire. He is sentenced to three years of supervised release and $3,323 in restitution.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
NBCMontana
Ice fishers face off in 3-day competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — The North American Ice Fishing Circuit kicked off a three-day competition on Friday. Ice fishers drilled holes and cast their lines in Hebgen Lake early Friday morning. The event will award an estimated total of $14,000 in prizes along with cash payouts to benefit the Kids'n'Snow...
NBCMontana
CSKT Bison Range raises visitor prices
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fees are going up for people visiting the Bison Range this year. CSKT said they're thankful for the visitors and community members who helped support them during their first full year of managing the Bison Range and recognize that some of the price jumps are big.
NBCMontana
Person hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian crash on Orange St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person was taken to a local hospital after an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Orange Street in Missoula. Emergency crews closed northbound lanes of Orange Street from Broadway to Pine Street to assess and clear the scene....
NBCMontana
Lake County man dies in house fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 71-year-old man was found deceased in his home on Dec. 28 after the Lake County Sheriff's Office were requested to do a welfare check on a Ferndale residence, according to Lake Co. Sheriff Don Bell. Investigators determined a fire that was contained to one room.
