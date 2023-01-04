Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.

DERRY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO