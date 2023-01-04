ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strattanville, PA

Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball

DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
DUBOIS, PA
Klawuhn, Strong Second Half Help ECC Girls Down DCC on the Road

DUBOIS, Pa. – With the game tied at 25 to start the second half, visiting Elk County Catholic went on a 9-0 run right out of the gate on its way to a 46-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML Crossover action. Rewatch the game. Tori Newton and...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC/DCC Girls Friday, Jan. 6

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic girls’ basketball game Friday, Jan. 6. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the action from DCC High School starting between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. depending on the length of the JV game.
DUBOIS, PA
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
DERRY, PA
Area Man Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guide Rail, Rolls into Ditch Off Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on 15th Street in Sandycreek Township. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on January 4, the crash took place around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on 15th Street (State Route 8), north of Mercer Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Coroner: Autopsy scheduled after body found at Clearfield Co. park

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Body Found At Woodland Park

Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Ekastown Rd. Rollover Crash

A southern Butler County crash backed up traffic on a busy road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 700 block of Ekastown Road. Crews from Buffalo Township and Sarver were among those dispatched to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Area Man Injured After Car Slams into Tree Stump, Embankment

MARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree stump and an embankment off Eau Claire Road early Thursday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Eau Claire Road, in Marion Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
SYKESVILLE, PA
BROOKVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL NEGLECT, ABUSE

Following an investigation the Brookville PD cited a 40 year old resident with two counts of neglect of animal and one count of abuse of an animal. It was alleged the man left his dog outside for over a week without food, water or shelter. The dog had been noticed by a neighbor who provided something to eat and drink prior to calling the authorities.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
DUBOIS, PA

