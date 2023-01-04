Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
d9and10sports.com
Klawuhn, Strong Second Half Help ECC Girls Down DCC on the Road
DUBOIS, Pa. – With the game tied at 25 to start the second half, visiting Elk County Catholic went on a 9-0 run right out of the gate on its way to a 46-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML Crossover action. Rewatch the game. Tori Newton and...
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Boys Rally for OT Win; A-C Valley Holds Off Cranberry; DuBois, Kane Girls Win Jan. 5, 2023
BELLEFONTE, Pa. – Clearfield rallied from a four-point deficit heading to the fourth quarter to force overtime and then outscored Bellefonte by three in the extra session to get a 46-43 Mountain League victory. The Bison were down 27-23 going to the fourth quarter but tied the game at...
d9and10sports.com
Madelyn Schmader Late Shot Give Brockway Girls Victory; Clearfield Rallies Past Bellefonte for Win; ECC Boys Win
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Madelyn Schmader’s 15-foot jumper with 19.3 left following two missed free throws by teammate Kalina Powell gave Brockway a 45-43 win over visiting Brookville. Powell was followed with 23.1 seconds left and the game tied at 43 but missed both shots. Raegan Gelnette got the...
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 5, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Edmonds, Clarion Edge Sheffield; Port Allegany, Curwensville Earn Wins
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Logan Edmonds’ pinfall victory at 215 pounds secured the victory as Clarion won a tight dual match, 40-31, at Sheffield. Sheffield held a 31-28 lead going into the final two weight classes, but needed a win of some kind from Quincy Boose as the Wolverines were giving up a forfeit at 285.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC/DCC Girls Friday, Jan. 6
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic girls’ basketball game Friday, Jan. 6. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the action from DCC High School starting between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. depending on the length of the JV game.
d9and10sports.com
Knights Tale: Franklin Boys Earn Big Win Over Hickory; Titusville Outlasts Eisenhower in Overtime Jan. 6, 2023
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin outscored Hickory 22-5 in the second quarter en route to a 56-42 non-region win. Damon Curry came up huge during the second quarter run for the Knights, scoring nine of his game-high 17 points during the surge, while Jalen Wood, who finished with 14 points, drained a pair of 3’s during the run.
d9and10sports.com
Double Trouble: Oil City Boys Top Bradford for Second Time; Ike Boys Edge Sheffield Jan. 4, 2023
OIL CITY, Pa. – Connor Highfield and Cam VanWormer scored 11 points each as Oil City earned its second win of the season over Bradford, 48-29 in D9/10 crossover action. Oil City, which built a 23-11 halftime lead en route to the win, also got 10 points from Sayyid Donald and eight from Jake Hornbeck.
d9and10sports.com
West Middlesex Girls Outlast Farrell in Overtime; Grove City Girls Edge Sharpsville; Fairview Tops GM Jan. 5, 2023
FARRELL, Pa. – Emma Mild scored six of her 15 points in overtime as West Middlesex earned a hard-fought 43-37 win over Farrell in Region 1 action. Janiya Daniels scored six of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Farrell push the game to overtime. Caitlin...
explore venango
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
wdadradio.com
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
explore venango
Area Man Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guide Rail, Rolls into Ditch Off Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on 15th Street in Sandycreek Township. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on January 4, the crash took place around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on 15th Street (State Route 8), north of Mercer Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
WJAC TV
Coroner: Autopsy scheduled after body found at Clearfield Co. park
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield...
abc23.com
Body Found At Woodland Park
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the...
butlerradio.com
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Ekastown Rd. Rollover Crash
A southern Butler County crash backed up traffic on a busy road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 700 block of Ekastown Road. Crews from Buffalo Township and Sarver were among those dispatched to the...
explore venango
Area Man Injured After Car Slams into Tree Stump, Embankment
MARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree stump and an embankment off Eau Claire Road early Thursday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Eau Claire Road, in Marion Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
wpxz1041fm.com
BROOKVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL NEGLECT, ABUSE
Following an investigation the Brookville PD cited a 40 year old resident with two counts of neglect of animal and one count of abuse of an animal. It was alleged the man left his dog outside for over a week without food, water or shelter. The dog had been noticed by a neighbor who provided something to eat and drink prior to calling the authorities.
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
