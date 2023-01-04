17-year-old reportedly armed with knife shot and killed by NH police inside home

GILFORD, N.H. — A 17-year-old boy reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed inside a home by police in Gilford, New Hampshire, Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Police say they encountered the armed resident, identified as Mischa Fay, 17 years old, inside the home. During the encounter, Formella said one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer fired his weapon, killing Fay.

Fay was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Tuesday morning autopsy determined that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest, which was ruled a homicide.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

“Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras,” Formella said in a statement.

The incident remains actively under investigation, and further details will not be released until after the officers’ interviews are completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group