ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

17-year-old reportedly armed with knife shot and killed by NH police inside home

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6XMk_0k2VWYqP00

GILFORD, N.H. — A 17-year-old boy reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed inside a home by police in Gilford, New Hampshire, Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Police say they encountered the armed resident, identified as Mischa Fay, 17 years old, inside the home. During the encounter, Formella said one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer fired his weapon, killing Fay.

Fay was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Tuesday morning autopsy determined that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest, which was ruled a homicide.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

“Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras,” Formella said in a statement.

The incident remains actively under investigation, and further details will not be released until after the officers’ interviews are completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Exeter police investigating a pickup truck crash that destroyed 5 parked cars at Volvo dealership

EXETER, NH — Exeter police are investigating a pickup truck crash that destroyed five parked cars at a Volvo dealership. Exeter police and fire responded to the Volvo dealership at 140 Portsmouth Ave. shortly after 2 p.m. after receiving a report that a truck crashed causing a chain reaction into five new cars parked at the Volvo Cars of Exeter dealership.
EXETER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy