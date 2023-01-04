ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representative Matt Rosendale among several Republicans voting against Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker role

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - The U.S. House of Representatives is still without a speaker following a split in Republican voters. The chamber held three rounds of voting Tuesday to determine the position, but 20 members of the House’s Freedom Caucus voted against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, failing to reach the majority necessary to win. Among them is Montana Representative Matt Rosendale.
ND Supreme Court seeks to criminalize leaks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has asked a committee to introduce a bill that would criminalize leaking unpublished decisions. The bill, which comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked Dobbs decision, would impose a maximum penalty of 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine for the leaker. The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-2 to deny the bill’s passage, but those who voted for its passage say it’s necessary for the safety of justices.
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me,...
