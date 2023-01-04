Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
KFYR-TV
Representative Matt Rosendale among several Republicans voting against Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker role
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - The U.S. House of Representatives is still without a speaker following a split in Republican voters. The chamber held three rounds of voting Tuesday to determine the position, but 20 members of the House’s Freedom Caucus voted against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, failing to reach the majority necessary to win. Among them is Montana Representative Matt Rosendale.
KFYR-TV
‘This is not a great look’: Armstrong on Speaker of the House troubles
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - Republican Representatives still haven’t chosen a new Speaker of the House as of Wednesday night. North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong has voted for Kevin McCarthy in all six votes, and he’s expressed his frustration with the stagnation. “Getting a right decision is more important...
KFYR-TV
ND Supreme Court seeks to criminalize leaks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has asked a committee to introduce a bill that would criminalize leaking unpublished decisions. The bill, which comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked Dobbs decision, would impose a maximum penalty of 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine for the leaker. The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-2 to deny the bill’s passage, but those who voted for its passage say it’s necessary for the safety of justices.
KFYR-TV
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me,...
Comments / 0