‘This is not a great look’: Armstrong on Speaker of the House troubles
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - Republican Representatives still haven’t chosen a new Speaker of the House as of Wednesday night. North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong has voted for Kevin McCarthy in all six votes, and he’s expressed his frustration with the stagnation. “Getting a right decision is more important...
ND Supreme Court seeks to criminalize leaks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has asked a committee to introduce a bill that would criminalize leaking unpublished decisions. The bill, which comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked Dobbs decision, would impose a maximum penalty of 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine for the leaker. The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-2 to deny the bill’s passage, but those who voted for its passage say it’s necessary for the safety of justices.
Public Service Commission holds hearing for expansion of Williams County power station
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Having a reliable power source available to the public is important during peak times in the summer and winter. In order to keep up with future demand, Basin Electric Power Cooperative is looking to build upon their existing facility northwest of Williston. The Pioneer Generation Station...
