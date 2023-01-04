Read full article on original website
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Look! This Artist Paints Billings, One Day at a Time
Meeting people like Dan make me hopeful for a bright future in the city of Billings. I met Dan at a burlesque show here in town last October and we got to chatting about collaborating on some art projects. I was scrolling social media the other day and I saw a post about his next art project that he wants YOU to be a part of. We had him on the Mix Morning show with Michael and I, to talk all things art and an event in the near future.
Sudden closure of Rise Again Tattoo angers Billings customers
The shop unexpectedly closed its doors last week, just days after Kayla received a $400 dollar gift certificate for more ink.
These 5 Brew Hubs for Local Beer are the Highest Rated in All of Billings
What better way to kick of a brand-new year than with awesome craft beer from right here in Billings? Some of the best craft beer is made here, and I'm not alone in that opinion. There's a reason we have a Brewery Trail that takes you all across Downtown Billings and the many breweries that scatter here. But which ones are the favorites among you?
Unique Jewelry Store Opens in Billings Later this Month
You may be thinking, permanent jewelry? No thanks. But it’s actually really cool, and unique. I have permanent earrings in my cartilage that need to be surgically removed when I want them gone. I don't want them to come out or lose them, so I made sure the earrings would stay forever.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Why I Gave a Ride to a Billings Transient at 5:30 in the Morning
I did something today that I don't typically do. I pulled into the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings this morning a little after 5 AM and started to circle through our tiny parking lot. Of course, it was full. "No biggie", I thought, "I'll just find a spot to park on Montana Avenue."
An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner
I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
beckersasc.com
Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages
Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
Bruiser the American Bully Boy is Ready for His Furever Home
Wet Nose Wednesday brought to you by Shipton's Big R. Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Townsquare Media Billings bcause we get to meet dogs like this boy. Bruiser is his name and being a good boy is his game. This gorgeous doggie has been with YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) for about a week now. He came in as a stray and we can’t understand how.
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
KULR8
Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Blue Angels return to Billings
The Blue Angels will perform a short flyover in Billings on Jan. 13 in advance of the return of the Yellowstone International Air Show.
Laurel Outlook
Laurel man creates movie magic in new Western ‘Sanctified’ screening at Vue & Brew
You might not consider when you’re watching a good Western how a rifle bullet can tear through an outlaw’s leg in such a believable way. But Bobby Brooks notices. As a kid growing up in southern Texas, Brooks watched Spaghetti Westerns, featuring stars like Clint Eastwood, and he was intrigued by the special effects. Fast forward a few decades, and Brooks is the guy who can make those shoot-em-up scenes look real. One of his latest films, “Sanctified,” will be screened this weekend in Laurel at the Vue & Brew. Brooks is proud of his work on the film, including his unusual stint of being a stunt double for a woman portraying a nun.
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Billings Library Welcomes You In For First Movie Night of 2023
On Friday, January 6th at 5:30 pm, the community room at Billings Public Library will host Friday Night Fun: a Labyrinth Shout-Along. This interactive screening of Jim Henson's beloved movie is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. Come prepared to shout, dance, and sing along as Sarah embarks on her journey through the labyrinth to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King, Jareth (played by David Bowie).
KULR8
First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings
UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
