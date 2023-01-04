You might not consider when you’re watching a good Western how a rifle bullet can tear through an outlaw’s leg in such a believable way. But Bobby Brooks notices. As a kid growing up in southern Texas, Brooks watched Spaghetti Westerns, featuring stars like Clint Eastwood, and he was intrigued by the special effects. Fast forward a few decades, and Brooks is the guy who can make those shoot-em-up scenes look real. One of his latest films, “Sanctified,” will be screened this weekend in Laurel at the Vue & Brew. Brooks is proud of his work on the film, including his unusual stint of being a stunt double for a woman portraying a nun.

LAUREL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO