Read full article on original website
Related
cvillecountry.com
New information on bodies found, swept away in the Rockfish River
At 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. State police is still working to determine the exact date the vehicle was washed into the river.
cvillecountry.com
State Police release ID of 11-year old killed in the Rockfish River near Schuyler
SCHUYLER (WINA) – State Police have released the identity of the 11-year old boy who was among three dead outside of Schuyler whose name was not released Thursday. They say 11-year old Jasiah Davis’ body was found along with 17-year old Christopher W. Doss’… while 30-year old Pharoah M. Shabazz was found dead inside a Toyota 4Runner that had become submerged in a swollen Rockfish River before the SUV was reported in the water December 27. Investigators say Mr. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of the three passengers, and the fourth passenger was a friend.
cvillecountry.com
Fatal crash in Nelson County
Virginia State Police Trooper L.G. Pingley is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred at 9:32 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023 at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 655. A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Rte. 655. As it was pulling across Route 29, it...
cvillecountry.com
UVa Police arrest Madison County man in Thornton Hall burglary
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police say they’ve arrested a Madison County man for burglarizing the Thornton Hall engineering building Wednesday in the 300 block of McCormick Road. After the burglary, UVa Police say officers made contact with 62-year old Charles Hickman of Banco in Madison County and were able to recover multiple stolen items.
cvillecountry.com
Snook tells Schilling Show hopes of naming a Sena Magill replacement February 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – As the application process has begun for those interested in replacing Sena Magill on City Council through the end of the year, Mayor Lloyd Snook tells the Schilling Show the new councilor decision will be made February 21. Snook said the clock starts running January 11 when Magill steps down as state law gives a governing body 45 days to make a replacement decision.
Comments / 0