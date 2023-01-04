ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Barbara Blake
3d ago

they were always packed in spfld mass why would you not give the people what they want it's time to bring them back we miss our great bar and steak why would you choose not to come back yo mass

westernmassnews.com

Springfield tourism industry slowing returning to pre-pandemic levels

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield tourism has been slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels this winter. Business is picking up in downtown Springfield. Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Western Mass News that this winter has not been the usual slow start coming off a strong summer and fall.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts

Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires

The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions

A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store

SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
