Read full article on original website
Related
WAA has plans to Serve and Succeed in 2023
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America has announced that its theme for the year is Serve and Succeed, a continuation of its commitment to supporting and bringing attention to the needs of the veteran community.
Gold Star son steps into father's shoes
A Gold Star son, who was 7 years old when his father was killed in Afghanistan, recently spent the day with military working dog trainers at the 341st Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
Comments / 0