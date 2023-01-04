ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

WATCH: Severe storms bring tornadoes and hail across Central Illinois on Tuesday

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday afternoon storms escalated to severe limits after sunshine increased instability across parts of Central Illinois. So far storm reports include four spots of large hail and six tornado reports. The National Weather Service office in Lincoln will be assessing damage in Macon, Sangamon, Christian, and Logan counties. The Chicago office is surveying damage outside of Gibson City.
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Wintry mix is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend

(WAND WEATHER)- Above average temperatures are likely across Central Illinois over the next week. We'll see a fantastic Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs around 40°. The wintry mix we expected by daybreak Saturday is still on the way, it's just been delayed. We'll see now...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
DECATUR, IL
espnquadcities.com

Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area

Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring. The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to...
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
MAROA, IL
KFVS12

Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Organ/Tissue Donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Thursday, that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry reached 7.5 million registrants. “I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White. “Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales

Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
ILLINOIS STATE

