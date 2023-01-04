Read full article on original website
National Weather Service investigates Central Illinois damage to advance tornado-forecasting science
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service spent much of the day Wednesday looking at the damage left behind across Central Illinois from an early season rash of tornadoes. “We look at that damage to try and estimate how strong the winds were with the tornado, the details, how far the track was, […]
WCIA
WATCH: Severe storms bring tornadoes and hail across Central Illinois on Tuesday
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday afternoon storms escalated to severe limits after sunshine increased instability across parts of Central Illinois. So far storm reports include four spots of large hail and six tornado reports. The National Weather Service office in Lincoln will be assessing damage in Macon, Sangamon, Christian, and Logan counties. The Chicago office is surveying damage outside of Gibson City.
WAND TV
Wintry mix is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend
(WAND WEATHER)- Above average temperatures are likely across Central Illinois over the next week. We'll see a fantastic Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs around 40°. The wintry mix we expected by daybreak Saturday is still on the way, it's just been delayed. We'll see now...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
WAND TV
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
Effingham Radio
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
espnquadcities.com
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?
With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area
Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring. The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to...
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
WAND TV
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KFVS12
Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois among states with highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks, report shows
CHICAGO - More people fled Illinois in 2022 than nearly every other state in the country, according to a new report. U-Haul released its annual Growth Index report on Tuesday, which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Land of Lincoln, which took the No. 49 spot...
WAND TV
Organ/Tissue Donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Thursday, that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry reached 7.5 million registrants. “I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White. “Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels for Chicago Area, Long COVID Aid
Where do things stand with COVID in the Chicago area?. New data was released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week as health experts continue to monitor for a potential post-holiday surge. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Entire...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
