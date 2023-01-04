Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
OCCA offering educational programs for all ages
Cooperstown, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Conservation Association (OCCA) will be offering educational programs for both children and adults through January. Included in the programs are a tour of the night sky, sledding, winter exploration and invasive species training. Events will begin on Jan. 16 with the new OCCA's 'Get...
Saratoga nurses welcome New Year’s Day baby with surprise from local business
Nurses at Saratoga Hospital kicked off the New Year with the first 2023 baby in the Capital Region and a surprise from local skincare business Beekman 1802.
WKTV
Volunteer with Empowered Pathways in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Volunteer opportunities are now available at Empowered Pathways in Utica as well as opportunities with its Surrogate Decision Making Committee. Their mission is to "help people create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives through education, advocacy, and empowerment." Free training will be provided to eligible...
WKTV
YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley assigns new director of development
ROME, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley announced their new director of development, Briana Greco-Bossone Thursday. Greco will lead the fundraising efforts for the new YMCA in Rome and work on the annual giving campaign, endowment development and donor relations. Prior to this role, Greco served as program...
A New Vision For Longfellows in Saratoga While Keeping its Character
In November, Longfellows near Saratoga Lake announced that it would be closing after over twenty-five years. The restaurant, conference center, and hotel were up for sale. Now there is a buyer and here is what they are planning. Who is Purchasing Longfellows?. Hay Creek Hotels of New Hampshire has been...
BusPatrol makes their way into Capital Region buses. But, how does it work?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — BusPatrol stop-arm cameras are now in two Albany County school districts: South Colonie Central Schools and Bethlehem Central Schools. It’s all part of Albany County’s school bus safety program: an initiative that aims to cut down on the estimated 50,000 cars that illegally pass school buses every day across the state. […]
WKTV
Otsego County Office for the Aging asking for Outstanding Resident nominations
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging in Otsego County is asking the public to nominate an Outstanding Resident who is at least 60 years old and lives in the county. The individual should be someone who gives back to the community or volunteers their time. The nomination is a way to celebrate older adults who contribute to the community.
WKTV
Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots. Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:. Saturday, Jan....
WKTV
Oneida County redesigns website making it more user friendly
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County has redesigned its website as an attempt to make the site more functional for users. “We recognized there was a need to refresh our county website in order to provide the optimal user experience for residents, visitors and those interested in relocating to the area. Redesign was an enormous undertaking that involved all of our county departments working collaboratively with TRAINOR to help create a website that is user-friendly and efficient,” County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr said.
WKTV
Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers
In an emergency the first call you’re going to make is to a 911 Center, but here in Herkimer County there’s a need for more 911 dispatchers. To make up for the shortage, Herkimer County Emergency Services Director John Raymond says the staff is putting in more and more overtime, and that puts a stress on the entire system.
WKTV
Next steps for more housing in Cooperstown underway
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The next step for more housing in Cooperstown is underway, Bassett Healthcare Network wants to build that housing on Averill Road in the village. The project calls for 24 apartments and 12 townhouses that could be home to hospital employees. Bassett surveys the staff to determine needs.
Old Glenville firehouse to become gaming studio
The former Glenville Fire Station is getting a makeover.
WKTV
Clinton Chamber shares passing of board president
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Chamber of Commerce shared Thursday the passing of its Board President, Karen Ostinett. Ostinett served on the board of directors since 2007 and as president since 2015. She also worked at the Lutheran Home since 2005 and most recently served as the director of funds and volunteer development.
Water bills released for Glens Falls residents
Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department has sent out customer billing statements for the first quarter of 2023. All billing statements show a 5% net increase with the main thrusts being an increase in costs with the new biosolids disposal process as well as the increasing costs of electric and natural gas.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Ballston Spa Fire Department Awarded $168,000
BALLSTON SPA — The Federal Emergency Management Administration (“FEMA”) informed the Village of Ballston Spa that the Ballston Spa Fire Department (“BSFD”) has been awarded an “Assistance to Firefighters Grant” (“AFG”) related to the BSFD’s application seeking $168,000 to purchase new SCBA’s along with additional air bottles. The BSFD has been purchasing such equipment on a piecemeal basis over the last few years, as the cost for such equipment has increased greatly over the past decade.
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
WKTV
UPD Capt. Coromato announces retirement after more than 20 years of service
UTICA, N.Y. – A Longtime member of the Utica Police Department, Capt. Bryan Coromato, officially retired on Friday after more than 20 years of service. During his tenure at UPD, Coromato worked in the Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and was the public information officer for the department. He also helped implement the Major Crimes Unit, which has increased the homicide solve rate in Utica from 40% to 90%.
Participating restaurants announced for Amsterdam’s SoupFest
Amsterdam’s SoupFest is back for its fifth year. The event is set for January 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
Washington County Fair dates announced
The Washington County Fair dates, which will take place at 392 Old Schuylerville Road in Greenwich, have been announced. The fair will take place from Monday, August 21 to Sunday, August 27.
South End Grocery in Albany debuts discount program
Albany's new South End Grocery has begun offering a discount program to help those that qualify. The discounts can be combined for a maximum 30% off.
