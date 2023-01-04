ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

OCCA offering educational programs for all ages

Cooperstown, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Conservation Association (OCCA) will be offering educational programs for both children and adults through January. Included in the programs are a tour of the night sky, sledding, winter exploration and invasive species training. Events will begin on Jan. 16 with the new OCCA's 'Get...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Volunteer with Empowered Pathways in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Volunteer opportunities are now available at Empowered Pathways in Utica as well as opportunities with its Surrogate Decision Making Committee. Their mission is to "help people create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives through education, advocacy, and empowerment." Free training will be provided to eligible...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley assigns new director of development

ROME, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley announced their new director of development, Briana Greco-Bossone Thursday. Greco will lead the fundraising efforts for the new YMCA in Rome and work on the annual giving campaign, endowment development and donor relations. Prior to this role, Greco served as program...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Otsego County Office for the Aging asking for Outstanding Resident nominations

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging in Otsego County is asking the public to nominate an Outstanding Resident who is at least 60 years old and lives in the county. The individual should be someone who gives back to the community or volunteers their time. The nomination is a way to celebrate older adults who contribute to the community.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County redesigns website making it more user friendly

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County has redesigned its website as an attempt to make the site more functional for users. “We recognized there was a need to refresh our county website in order to provide the optimal user experience for residents, visitors and those interested in relocating to the area. Redesign was an enormous undertaking that involved all of our county departments working collaboratively with TRAINOR to help create a website that is user-friendly and efficient,” County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr said.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers

In an emergency the first call you’re going to make is to a 911 Center, but here in Herkimer County there’s a need for more 911 dispatchers. To make up for the shortage, Herkimer County Emergency Services Director John Raymond says the staff is putting in more and more overtime, and that puts a stress on the entire system.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Next steps for more housing in Cooperstown underway

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The next step for more housing in Cooperstown is underway, Bassett Healthcare Network wants to build that housing on Averill Road in the village. The project calls for 24 apartments and 12 townhouses that could be home to hospital employees. Bassett surveys the staff to determine needs.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Clinton Chamber shares passing of board president

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Chamber of Commerce shared Thursday the passing of its Board President, Karen Ostinett. Ostinett served on the board of directors since 2007 and as president since 2015. She also worked at the Lutheran Home since 2005 and most recently served as the director of funds and volunteer development.
CLINTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water bills released for Glens Falls residents

Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department has sent out customer billing statements for the first quarter of 2023. All billing statements show a 5% net increase with the main thrusts being an increase in costs with the new biosolids disposal process as well as the increasing costs of electric and natural gas.
GLENS FALLS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Spa Fire Department Awarded $168,000

BALLSTON SPA — The Federal Emergency Management Administration (“FEMA”) informed the Village of Ballston Spa that the Ballston Spa Fire Department (“BSFD”) has been awarded an “Assistance to Firefighters Grant” (“AFG”) related to the BSFD’s application seeking $168,000 to purchase new SCBA’s along with additional air bottles. The BSFD has been purchasing such equipment on a piecemeal basis over the last few years, as the cost for such equipment has increased greatly over the past decade.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
WKTV

UPD Capt. Coromato announces retirement after more than 20 years of service

UTICA, N.Y. – A Longtime member of the Utica Police Department, Capt. Bryan Coromato, officially retired on Friday after more than 20 years of service. During his tenure at UPD, Coromato worked in the Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and was the public information officer for the department. He also helped implement the Major Crimes Unit, which has increased the homicide solve rate in Utica from 40% to 90%.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy