Shelby County, TN

MSCS: Around 1 in 4 schools affected by winter storm

By Aarron Fleming
 3 days ago

Twenty-nine schools in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district took damage as a result of the recent winter weather storm that swept through the city, the district’s chief of business operations, Julius Muse, said Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a press conference.

Between the schools, the total cost of the damage was around $300,000, Muse said. That cost includes supplies needed for repairs as well as overtime for staff.

“We were not spared just like every other industry in this city,” he said.

MSCS said it did not have a list of the 29 schools available Tuesday.

The press conference, however, was held at Brewster Elementary, one of the schools that took damage.

Water bottling filling stations were in the process of being installed at the school when the storm hit. Muse said that the water line to the stations froze causing the valve cap to come off. When the valve came off, the hallway near the stations was flooded.

The stations are in between a set of restrooms and several classrooms. Muse said that water also made its way into some of those classrooms near the stations.

Muse said the district had a plan in place during the storms that included building managers checking on schools in the district for issues. The leak was discovered by the manager for Brewster that was visiting the school.

He said that the leak went on for about an hour before a team was alerted and came out fix it.

“It was pretty intense but we were able to get out and minimize the damage at this particular location,” he said.

MSCS said that damage stemming from water bottle filling stations was “typical” of what they saw at schools across the district that were affected.

Muse also said issues from ruptured HVAC coils were also a source of damage.

Some schools also dealt with power issues during the storm. Muse did not specify the school but said that one had a complete power outage for several days.

Other schools that experienced power outages were Kingsbury High, Whitehaven High and Douglass High, Muse said.

Repairs to some schools are still being made but the district does not currently have a timeline for when they will be repaired, Muse said.

Ten of the 29 schools affected are still being worked on, he said.

The 29 schools affected only included district-managed schools, MSCS said Tuesday.

At least one charter school, Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) also suffered storm damage, WMC-TV Action News 5 reported on Dec. 28.

MSCS said Tuesday that it was unsure of how many other charter schools suffered storm damage. Because they are not district-managed schools, the district is not responsible for repairs, MSCS said.

It doesn’t mean the district won’t offer help, however.

“We will assist if need be,” Muse said.

