Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
KXL
When States Legalize Hard Drugs, Bystanders Get Hurt
I’ve been wondering what it will take to convince Oregon and Washington of the insanity of the two states legalizing hard drug use and possession. Maybe this will do the trick. When a crazed drug user chews off part of the face of a 78 year old man waiting...
Washington substation attacks alleged motive revealed
The FBI says one of the two men charged in all four substation attacks in Washington state on Christmas Day claimed their motive was to disrupt power to burglarize a business.
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
publicola.com
Arrests of “Prolific Shoplifters” Netted First-Time Offenders, People Previously Deemed Incompetent
Capping off a year of renewed focus on low-level street crime such as shoplifting, the Seattle Police Department announced just before the new year that it had arrested 11 “prolific shoplifters” in an operation targeting downtown retail theft, booking eight of them into the downtown jail. In a...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted
It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
Is It Legal to Keep a Raccoon as a Pet in Washington?
If you spend any amount of time on social media, you'll find accounts of people who keep exotic animals as pets. From pumas to raccoons, crocs, and everything in between. It's always fun to watch those videos and see animals you typically don't see in casual, indoor settings, taking part in pet life. (I tell myself these are licensed professionals certified to work with these types of animals.)
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
WDFW flying drones over pygmy rabbit locations in Central Washington
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be flying drones over known pygmy rabbit locations in Central Washington. WDFW says staff and researchers will be flying these drones over federally-managed lands in Grant and Douglas counties. These flights will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from January to March of this year. “The purpose of...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Dec. 31 results in 198 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted the final in its series of High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis Dec. 31 to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the New Year’s Eve patrol on Interstate 5...
KUOW
Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023
From changes to minimum wages, ride-share drivers, and employment transparency, new rules for Washington's employers went into effect at the start of 2023. Washington state is joining California, Colorado, and New York City by becoming more transparent about pay in job postings. "With the start of the new year, businesses...
