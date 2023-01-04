ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
News Talk KIT

Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of

Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

When States Legalize Hard Drugs, Bystanders Get Hurt

I’ve been wondering what it will take to convince Oregon and Washington of the insanity of the two states legalizing hard drug use and possession. Maybe this will do the trick. When a crazed drug user chews off part of the face of a 78 year old man waiting...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Idaho Police Have DNA of Accused Student Killer

Idaho police investigators say they found DNA on a knife sheath of the man accused of killing 4 University of Idaho students in November of last year. The sheath was found at the crime scene. According to a court affidavit the knife sheath was found at the murder scene. The...
IDAHO STATE
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, were arrested Saturday and made initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday. A newly unsealed complaint charged both with conspiracy to damage energy facilities, and it charged Greenwood with possession of a short-barreled rifle and a short-barreled shotgun. Cellphone location data and other evidence tied them to the attacks on the four substations in Pierce County, the complaint said. The attacks on Dec. 25 left more than 15,000 customers without power. Officials have warned that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina last month took days to repair.
PUYALLUP, WA
koze.com

Missing Indigenous Women & People Cold Case Unit Created in WA

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with legislators to propose legislation creating a Cold Case Investigations Unit focused on solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. An interim report was released last year after Ferguson convened the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force. It used a framework adopted by the Washington State Legislature, in partnership with Native activists, advocates, and tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We see protests very frequently’: Washington AG’s office introduces measures to protect abortion rights

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in Washington can now file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office if they feel that their right to an abortion or contraception has been denied. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, abortion rights have been in the hands of the states. In Washington, abortion remains protected, and the Attorney General’s office is...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

