Kieler, WI

Wisconsin Clothing Company's 'Ope' moment

By Andrew Bandstra
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

KIELER, Wis. — Suddenly, Corey Kaiser can’t keep up with demand at his small clothing business in Kieler.

The son of screen printers, Kaiser’s two loves are Wisconsin and clothing, so after he graduated from UW Platteville…

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, “I just kind of realized that as much even though we all wear the big brands, that there was a niche for the local, people that want to represent just Wisconsin, and represent what we stand for as citizens of Wisconsin,” he said.

Thus, the Wisconsin Clothing Company was born. It’s clothing by Wisconsinites, for Wisconsinites.

“We have our ‘ope’ hats, ’cause whether you like it or not, you say this word a lot,” Kaiser said with a chuckle.

Tucked away in a corner of Wisconsin, Kaiser’s business exploded statewide when he went viral on TikTok. He reaches millions every week by making videos about the fabric of his company. Wisconsinites.

And he was on to something. He has gained more than 50,000 followers since April.

“I don’t have a marketing plan or strategy behind it, I just post stuff that I think is very relatable to other people in Wisconsin, I try to be very very positive, and bring energy into everyone else’s lives,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser and his wife are running the business, and sales have skyrocketed with their newfound fame.

“I’d say since we started social media, started our content journey, our post office worker has really (come) to love me from all the orders we’ve shipped out,” Kaiser said.

His love for his home state, his clothes and his videos embody the people of Wisconsin.

“It it’s very rewarding to be able to see people buy our clothes from Hayward, from Oconomowoc, from all over the state, to be able to see that people like our content and like our clothes, that means so much to me,” Kaiser said. “I’ve told people this from the beginning, if I joined social media just to be able to push numbers, push sales, push views, I’m doing it for the wrong reason. The reason I’m doing it is because I want to make friends, I want to make connections with other people, and want to be able to help them as well, and I want to be able to support my small business under the same umbrella.”

